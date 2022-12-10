Couple married for 80 years die holding hands just hours apart

The pair, who were both 100, were also born just 10 days apart in July of 1922.

A couple who were married for 80 years have died just hours apart.

Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died while holding hands.

The pair met at the Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1941 before tying the knot two years later.

Hubert passed away first at a hospice on November 30th, with his heartbroken wife dying 20 hours later on December 1st. The pair were also born just 10 days apart in July of 1922.

His death notice reads: "Hubert preceded June in death by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year love story."

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving by hosting a pizza party for their entire family just one day before the holiday.

That night, June became ill and her daughter Jo (70) took her to the hospice.

Hubert visited on the day after Thanksgiving, with his son Sam(76) saying he "broke down” and "fell apart".

He was also admitted to the hospice where he shared a room with his wife, before they both went unconscious. Their hands were then put together, with neither regaining consciousness.

Hubert passed away at 9.15pm with June following at 5.40pm the next day.

Sam said his father died of a "broken heart" but shared his relief that they died together.

Hubert was born on July 23, 1922, in Jackson County, Kentucky. After attending school in Indiana, in 1942, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during WWII in the submarine service at Pearl Harbor.

June was born on July 13, 1922, in Chavies, Kentucky, before moving to Hamilton.

She served her church for many years as Sunday school teacher and choir director. She also worked in a Hamilton factory, building torpedo parts during WWII.

Hubert and June were laid to rest during a joint funeral on December 8th at the very church where they met 80 years prior.

The couple are survived by their three children, Sam, Jo and Theresa, as well as their daughter-in-law Sue and two sons-in-law Dale and Jim, as well as their 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.