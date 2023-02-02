A Ryanair employee said, ‘We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing’

Couple leaves baby at airport check-in to avoid paying more to board Ryanair flight

Airline staff at an Israeli airport were shocked when a couple decided to leave their baby at a check-in desk, after a disagreement arose over having to buy a separate ticket for their child.

The incident happened at the Ryanair desk of Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, the airline confirmed. A local news outlet said the couple were travelling to Brussels on Belgian passports, when they discovered they had to pay extra for a seat for their baby.

Airline staff told local press that they had simply left their child in the baby buggy by the desk, and walked on to passport control.

A Ryanair employee told local news source K12: “We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

The couple left the baby at a Ryanair check-in desk. Stock Image

According to the Israel Airports Authority, the couple had arrived late for their flight to Brussels, and seemed anxious to get through airport security – with or without their infant.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in.

“The check-in agent contacted airport security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police.”

In October, a 62-year-old grandfather was arrested in Florida after it was discovered he had left a nearly two-year-old child in the back of locked rental car at Daytona Airport.

In 2019, a Saudia Arabian flight had to turn back after a mother left her baby at the airport. The Kuala Lumpur-bound Saudia flight set off from Jeddah – but the pilot requested to turn back after a passenger told crew she had forgotten her baby in the boarding area of the terminal.