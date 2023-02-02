Couple leaves baby at airport check-in to avoid paying more to board Ryanair flight
A Ryanair employee said, ‘We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing’
Airline staff at an Israeli airport were shocked when a couple decided to leave their baby at a check-in desk, after a disagreement arose over having to buy a separate ticket for their child.
The incident happened at the Ryanair desk of Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, the airline confirmed. A local news outlet said the couple were travelling to Brussels on Belgian passports, when they discovered they had to pay extra for a seat for their baby.
Airline staff told local press that they had simply left their child in the baby buggy by the desk, and walked on to passport control.
A Ryanair employee told local news source K12: “We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”
According to the Israel Airports Authority, the couple had arrived late for their flight to Brussels, and seemed anxious to get through airport security – with or without their infant.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: “These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in.
“The check-in agent contacted airport security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police.”
In October, a 62-year-old grandfather was arrested in Florida after it was discovered he had left a nearly two-year-old child in the back of locked rental car at Daytona Airport.
In 2019, a Saudia Arabian flight had to turn back after a mother left her baby at the airport. The Kuala Lumpur-bound Saudia flight set off from Jeddah – but the pilot requested to turn back after a passenger told crew she had forgotten her baby in the boarding area of the terminal.
