Couple caught having sex on Giant Wheel at amusement park in Ohio
An amorous couple are facing public indecency charges after being caught having sex on the Giant Wheel ride at the Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio.
The man and a woman, who are both 32 years old, were observed having sexual intercourse by a group of four women, including two juveniles, according to a police report obtained by FOX Television Stations.
The couple had originally denied having sex on the ride, Sandusky Police Department said.
The suspect claimed she had shorts on under her dress and dropped her cigarette pack out of them. She then bent over to pick them up when her partner helped her.
However, witnesses insisted they had been having sex and said they saw the couple naked.
Riders also said the couple’s cart was shaking and they could see "both the male and female moving back and forth."
"The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behaviours," the police report stated.
Officers said the couple then admitted to having sex and were later transported to jail.
