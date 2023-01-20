Church of England formally apologises for ‘shameful’ treatment of LGBTQI+ community
It comes after the church this week said it will bless same-sex civil marriages for the first time
A formal apology has been issued by the Church of England for the “shameful” times LGBTQI+ people have been “rejected or excluded”.
The Bishops of the Church of England have penned a letter admitting LGBTQI+ people have been “failed” at times but they should be and are “welcome and valued”.
It comes after the church this week said it will bless same-sex civil marriages for the first time – though its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry at church.
The pastoral letter, published on Friday, says: “We want to apologise for the ways in which the Church of England has treated LGBTQI+ people – both those who worship in our churches and those who do not.
“For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry. The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful and for this we repent.
“As we have listened, we have been told time and time again how we have failed LGBTQI+ people. We have not loved you as God loves you, and that is profoundly wrong.
“We affirm, publicly and unequivocally, that LGBTQI+ people are welcome and valued: we are all children of God.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is addressing a press conference on Friday at Lambeth Palace Library ahead of the Church General Synod next month.
Of the decision on same-sex marriage, he said it is a bid to “seek the common good” but admitted it will “go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others”.
The plans, to be outlined in a report to the General Synod, will allow same-sex couples to attend church for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing following a legal marriage ceremony.
The synod will be asked to discuss the proposals in detail during its meeting from February 6 to 9, with the main debate on the proposals set for February 8.
Today's Headlines
job cuts | Google cutting 12,000 jobs in 6 per cent slash to its global workforce
prison illness | UVF ‘killer’ – who boasted he’d carried out 16 murders – dies in jail after suffering heart attack
apology | Church of England formally apologises for ‘shameful’ treatment of LGBTQI+ community
case closed | Woman left her boyfriend stuck in a suitcase overnight in fatal game of hide and seek
Cat Scan | Airline hires 'interspecies psychic' to find Irish passenger's missing cat
off guard | Pep Guardiola rips into his team in brutally honest interview after Spurs win
pram scam | Shoplifter mum who walked out of Aldi with groceries in child’s pram gets suspended sentence
justice served | Rapist given ‘extraordinarily lenient’ sentence because he can't speak English has term increased
faulty | Ikea recall 8,362 mirrors around Ireland over ‘risk of injury’
tense scenes | Garda launch probe after officer assaulted at anti-refugee protest in Co Cork