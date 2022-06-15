China claim they received messages from ‘alien civilisation’
China has claimed to received messages from an “alien civilisation” through their €173 million telescope.
According to reports, Chinese scientists said that they detected unusual electromagnetic signals sent through the 1,640-foot-diamater Sky Eye telescope that “could have alien origns”.
The telescope, which is based in the Guizhou province, is the world’s largest radio telescope.
The claims were made in a report by was made by Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology.
In September 2020, the Sky Eye telescope launched a search for extraterrestrial life.
While processing data collected in 2019, the team detected two sets of suspicious signals that occurred in 2020.
Read more
The report also noted that they observed another suspicious signal in 2022.
Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team said that China’s Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and plays a critical role in the search for alien civilizations.
In the report, he added that the signals may be “some kind of radio interference” that requires further investigation.
According to Bloomberg the newspaper who also reported the article online mysteriously deleted the report and posts about the discovery.
It is not clear why the story was removed, however it had already picked up momentum on Chinese social media site Weibo.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home