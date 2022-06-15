China claim they received messages from ‘alien civilisation’

The messages were received in 2019 and 2022

China has claimed to received messages from an “alien civilisation” through their €173 million telescope.

According to reports, Chinese scientists said that they detected unusual electromagnetic signals sent through the 1,640-foot-diamater Sky Eye telescope that “could have alien origns”.

The telescope, which is based in the Guizhou province, is the world’s largest radio telescope.

The claims were made in a report by was made by Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology.

In September 2020, the Sky Eye telescope launched a search for extraterrestrial life.

While processing data collected in 2019, the team detected two sets of suspicious signals that occurred in 2020.

The report also noted that they observed another suspicious signal in 2022.

Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team said that China’s Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and plays a critical role in the search for alien civilizations.

In the report, he added that the signals may be “some kind of radio interference” that requires further investigation.

According to Bloomberg the newspaper who also reported the article online mysteriously deleted the report and posts about the discovery.

It is not clear why the story was removed, however it had already picked up momentum on Chinese social media site Weibo.