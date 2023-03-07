CCTV released from Cardiff car crash which left three dead

Just after midnight on Monday, 48 hours after they were last heard from, the car they had been travelling in was found crashed off the A48 near St Mellons, Cardiff.

CCTV image of the white Volkswagen which crashed killing three friends in Wales.

Police investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead and two seriously injured in Wales have released CCTV footage of the car involved.

Sophie Russon (20), Eve Smith (21) and Darcy Ross (21) were last seen in the early hours of Saturday, having partied in popular bar Muffler in Newport, Wales.

The women were later seen travelling in a white Volkswagen, as shown in the CCTV image, with two men, Rafel Jeanne (24) and Shane Loughlin (32).

The car later crashed, with only Mr Loughlin and Ms Russon surviving. Both remain in critical condition at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

Friends and family desperately searched for the group over the weekend and just after midnight on Monday, 48 hours after they were last heard from, the car they had been travelling in was found crashed off the A48 near St Mellons, Cardiff.

The man who found them, Lewis Pace, said: "I'm devastated. I can't cope, I can't eat. It's just devastating.”

The victims involved in the horrific crash in Wales.

Mr Pace’s father, Mathew, said that police arrived "about a minute" after he and Lewis had pulled up by the side of the road after noticing "tyre marks" near the wooded area.

"I pulled up, I was in the field, in the woods and then a police officer pulled up behind me," he said.

"She was asking why I was there, and I said: 'There's all tyre marks here' and then her colleague came out, looked at the tyre marks and they got the helicopter to search in this bush and that's when it was confirmed it was there."

Matthew added: "The minute they were reported missing, surely they should have been looking, searching.

"Especially when witnesses saw five people in the car and there's no contact off (sic)any of them, I thought they'd have been looking all day Saturday."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough of Gwent Police said: “This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved. We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened.

"Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”