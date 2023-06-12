Cat owner horrified after pet spray painted pink with ‘dangerous’ chemicals

Shira Pluim was horrified when her cat Lex walked into her house “sprayed from head to toe with pink lacquer”.

Shira Pluim from the Paddepoel district of Groningen was horrified when her cat Lex walked into her house last Thursday after being “sprayed from head to toe with pink lacquer”.

“He walked in at about half past four,” Shira told RTV Noord.

“Completely covered in spray paint. At first, we thought it was some kind of hair spray paint or something, but when we tried to clean it, we found it was that pink lacquer paint. Horrible stuff. I think they use it for cars.”

The paint was “in his eyes, in his ears, in his nose” and he also appeared injured.

“He also had a wound on his head that they injected. And his whiskers are also cut. The animal was completely confused when he came home.”

Shira immediately brought her pet to the vets, where he had to stay for “observation”.

"They couldn't get that paint off with normal shampoo, but that has to be done with disinfectant stuff that you also use for your hands. And for that he has to be under anesthesia.

"In addition, he needs an IV, because he is so weakened by all the toxic substances that are in that paint."

Photo: Shira Pluim/Facebook

Shira said that Lex is not doing too well after the incident.

“At one point he sat on the couch and just collapsed. Normally [he] is absolutely not a lap cat, but when we took it to the vet [he] didn't move at all. Even at the vet. Cats are normally very restless there, but he had no strength for that at all.”

Lex has since had all the pink paint removed from his fur and is recovering at home after inhaling “dangerous” chemicals used in the pigment.

In the meantime, Shira has sent out a Facebook plea to catch the perpetrators as she launched a fundraiser to pay for her cat’s veterinary bills.

“Watch out, Lex came home in no time, sprayed all the way underneath with pink lacquer paint. Very dangerous for your cats! Paddepoel area!

“Who knows who did this let me know? Sharing would be appreciated!!” the post read.

While the social media post has not resulted in any justice for Lex to date, Shira confirmed that she planned to file a formal police report.

“People have said ‘Go and have a look in the neighbourhood,’” she explained.

“We did, but there was nothing to see there. I really think it happened at the back of someone's garden, or in a porch or something.'

"We will definitely file a report. Because it was so hectic today, we wanted to put that to rest for a while, but we will definitely go to the police tomorrow and report it."

The fundraiser, which is now closed, received 296 donations totalling €3,165.