California woman fatally mauled by grizzly bear while camping

A woman who had been pulled out of her tent and fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in Montana last summer had been the victim of a rare predatory attack, wildlife officials have revealed.

Leah Lokan, (65) from California had been able to scare away the bear an hour before the attack on July 6 last year but it returned at 4am and mauled her to death.

An autopsy found that the woman suffered an instant death after the bear broke her neck and severed her spine.

The woman had been camping in the small town of Ovando, which sits along the banks of the Blackfoot River, an area made famous by the film A River Runs Through It.

Experts say the 189kg bear was attracted to the food in and near her tent, as well as food smells from Independence Day picnics.

About an hour before the mauling, the bear had approached the tents of Ms Lokan and a Texas couple who were camping behind a museum. They were able to scare the bear away.

Ms Lokan, a retired nurse, told the Texas couple that the bear “huffed at my head”, according to the incident report by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s Board of Review.

The report determined the grizzly was what is known as a “food-conditioned” bear, which means it had learned to find human food.

Ms Lokan declined an offer to go to sleep at a hotel where her sister and their friend were staying, investigators reported.

After the first encounter, Ms Lokan took some packaged snack foods and dry lentils out of her tent and retrieved a can of bear spray, the investigation found.

However, her toiletries — in two bags that had previously held dried blueberries and still smelled like berries — remained in the tent, investigators said.

She had food stored in the saddle bags of her bicycle, about 10ft away from her tent, the report said.

A Texas couple who were camping nearby were woke up at 4am to noises of Ms Lokan being attacked.

The terrified man shouted at the bear and used his pepper spray after seeing the animal "pouncing up and down" on her and her tent, Sky News reports.

The bear that mauled her to death was shot three days later while raiding a chicken coop near Ovando.

A report, published on June 28, said: "Not all bears exhibiting food-conditioned behaviour exhibit predatory behaviour," the 28 June report said.

"But for some unknown reason a predatory response was triggered in this bear.

"While foraging under the cover of darkness in Ovando, perhaps due to a simple movement made by the sleeping victim, or a certain sound made by the victim, the bear reacted and ended up taking the life of Ms Lokan."

In March this year, a 40-year-old man in Montana who had gone missing while hiking was killed in another suspected encounter with a grizzly bear.

Hiker Craig Clouatre is understood to have encountered the beast in an area north of Yellowstone National Park.