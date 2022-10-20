British PM Liz Truss announces resignation after just 44 days in power

Ms Truss was only appointed as Boris Johnson’s successor by the late Queen on September 6, but her time in office has been littered with controversies.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. — © PA

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after 44 days in power.

Speaking outside Downing Street she said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance and we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy.

"I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected. I have spoken to his majesty the king to notify him I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

It comes after Ms Truss met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs.

Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.

One person in No 10 said Ms Truss was "taking the temperature" of Tory MPs with Sir Graham after the number publicly demanding her resignation doubled within hours to more than a dozen, following the chaotic scenes in the Commons after the loss of a Cabinet minister.

As Conservatives wondered how long she would remain in power, Ms Truss acknowledged a "difficult day" in her premiership but insisted she wants to push on, her official spokesman said.

The outgoing British Prime Minister said there would be a leadership election to replace her "to be delivered within the next week".

Ms Truss has said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

"This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.

"Thank you."

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “Unbelievable…. Yet believable.”

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald added: “Liz Truss may be out of office in a week but the legacy of her chaotic and disastrous time as British Prime Minister will be felt by workers, families and businesses in their mortgages, borrowing and bills for months & years to come.”