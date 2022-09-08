Britain’s Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision as family travel to Balmoral

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022. — © PA

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a spokesperson said.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

It has also been confirmed other members of the British Royal Family including Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral.

Prince William is also travelling to Balmoral.

The Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, instead of travelling to London for the event.

She has been on a summer break at her Scottish home since July.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime" adding "my thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen's recovery.

He tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

He added: "If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly."