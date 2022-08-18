Bodies of two kids found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
Human remains found in auctioned suitcases in New Zealand are those of two children, police have revealed.
The gruesome discovery was made by a family in Auckland who purchased a storage container at an online auction with the suitcases inside.
Upon examining their purchases at home, they found the remains and contacted police, who launched a homicide investigation last Friday.
At a press conference on Thursday, inspectors said a post-mortem suggested the remains belonged to two children between the ages of five and 10.
“The bodies were concealed in two suitcases of similar size,” said Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, adding: “I believe the suitcases have been in storage for a number of years.”
Read more
Police are trying to establish where and when they died, but the suitcases are likely to have been in storage for three to four years, Det Insp Vaaelua said.
Inspectors are making “very good progress” with DNA inquiries despite the challenge posed by the length of time the children have been deceased,” he was reported as saying, adding: “We are doing our very best to conclude the inquiry and figure out what happened to these young children. This is no easy investigation.”
Relatives of the victims were in New Zealand but police are also working with Interpol, the New Zealand Heraldreported him as saying.
The family who purchased the suitcases are not linked to the deaths, are “understandably distressed” by their discovery and have requested privacy, DI Vaaelua said.
One neighbour told the Herald that there was also “kids stuff” such as prams and toys within the container.
A former crematorium worker who lives in the neighbourhood told news websiteStuff that he noticed a “wicked” and “rotten” smell in the area and that he “knew straight away” what it was.
More follows...
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder