Bizarre lights in the sky thought to be ‘alien invasion’ were from Oz cannabis-growing facility

‘I was on the phone to my mum… my dad was saying the world was ending’
The pink glow emanating from the cannabis factory

Sunday World

Residents of an Australian town who were left perplexed by an ‘end of days’ glow in the sky this week were pleasantly surprised to find out it was actually a medicinal marijuana factory.

One resident of the town, Tammy Szumowski, described the glow as "very bizarre”.

She added: “I was on the phone to my mum… my dad was saying the world was ending."

One politician, Dr Anee Webster, commented: “It’s mind-boggling.

“I thought that is weird. There is no city out there … What is it?

“When I understood the Cann processing site is there – but it still was the first time I’ve seen that pink glow. It was quite strange.”

To ease Tammy’s dad’s concerns, the company that runs the facility, the Cann Group, said the pink glow had been projected into the sky because the blinds had been left open at the plant in Mildura, Victoria.

A spokesperson for the company, Rhys Cohen, said: “Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth.

“A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow.”

The company is the first in Oz to acquire licenses for cannabis cultivation for research purposes.

One resident who witnessed the phenomenon said: “It looked pretty and strange.

“I pinched my wife’s phone and took a couple of pictures.

“It was around 6.30 when I saw it and thought maybe it was some kind of deflection at first.

“It wasn’t until I saw the comments later that I understood what it was.”


