Bizarre lights in the sky thought to be ‘alien invasion’ were from Oz cannabis-growing facility

‘I was on the phone to my mum… my dad was saying the world was ending’

Residents of an Australian town who were left perplexed by an ‘end of days’ glow in the sky this week were pleasantly surprised to find out it was actually a medicinal marijuana factory.

One resident of the town, Tammy Szumowski, described the glow as "very bizarre”.

She added: “I was on the phone to my mum… my dad was saying the world was ending."

One politician, Dr Anee Webster, commented: “It’s mind-boggling.

“I thought that is weird. There is no city out there … What is it?

Read more Shamrock Rovers fan who ended up in Bulgarian jail over border bungle is on his way home

“When I understood the Cann processing site is there – but it still was the first time I’ve seen that pink glow. It was quite strange.”

#Mildura and surrounds were treated to a spectacular sight tonight when a red light appeared in the sky.

Was it aliens?

An aurora?

No, it appears to have been the hydroponic lights from a medicinal cannabis farm reflecting off cloud which is somehow the most Mildura answer ever. pic.twitter.com/Wfy63tRrng — Sarah Tomlinson (@sarah_tomlinson) July 19, 2022

To ease Tammy’s dad’s concerns, the company that runs the facility, the Cann Group, said the pink glow had been projected into the sky because the blinds had been left open at the plant in Mildura, Victoria.

A spokesperson for the company, Rhys Cohen, said: “Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth.

“A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow.”

The company is the first in Oz to acquire licenses for cannabis cultivation for research purposes.

One resident who witnessed the phenomenon said: “It looked pretty and strange.

“I pinched my wife’s phone and took a couple of pictures.

“It was around 6.30 when I saw it and thought maybe it was some kind of deflection at first.

“It wasn’t until I saw the comments later that I understood what it was.”