Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris Gare du Nord train station
Officials said several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded at the busy Gare du Nord station
A knife attacker has been shot by police after injuring six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris’s busy Gare du Nord train station, the French interior minister has said.
Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene that the man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” at around 6.43am local time (5.43am GMT).
He said the unnamed assailant was currently “between life and death” in hospital.
Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials.
The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Mr Darmanin said.
Another of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder and taken for emergency treatment.
Mr Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction”.
Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital’s busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calm with dozens of police stationed by the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.
No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.
Today's Headlines
Shots fired | Shocking video captures broad daylight shooting in Ennis halting site as feud escalates
stunning success | Golden Globes 2023: Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Banshees of Inisherin win on great night for Irish
Brutal murder | Woman goes on trial for murder of Sligo man Pat Ward who was found dead in Tyrone alleyway
Due in court | Tallaght man (41) to face gangland conspiracy charge over €177k fraud targeting solicitor
Guilty plea | Drunk man who punched random woman on Dublin city centre street jailed for three months
jet-setter | Health Minister Stephen Donnelly used government jet instead of scheduled flight for EU meeting
investigation | Inquest into unexplained death of Co Antrim woman hears details of last conversation with ex girlfriend
prolific gang | Dublin gardaí arrest alleged gang members suspected of stealing trade tools worth thousands
Breaking point | Fear of further violence as gang attack on woman and two men with sledgehammers linked to UDA
Settling scores | Girl (11) shot dead in Antwerp is niece of major international cocaine dealer