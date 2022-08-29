Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
Competitors in Lancashire have swapped roast potatoes for leotards as they took part in the 12th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships.
Described as "one of the world's craziest culinary competitions", the annual charity event at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, returned on Monday after two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Raising funds for East Lancashire Hospice, the event sees competitors grapple in a pool of gravy for two minutes - with points scored for fancy dress, entertainment value and wrestling ability.
"It's amazing to be back and people have come from far and wide ... the atmosphere is absolutely bouncing," Carol Lowe, 50, restaurant manager at the Rose 'N' Bowl, told the PA news agency.
"Basically, people come in fancy dress - men and ladies - and then they wrestle in gravy and get eliminated as the day goes on.
"It's very messy."
Among those competing, Ms Lowe said there were "two half-naked gents in gold shorts rolling around in the gravy", while other eye-catching outfits included a clown, a nun and a security guard.
Ahead of the main event, a boxing match was held in the ring, which Ms Lowe admitted was "quite smelly".
The gravy used in the event is made at the Real Lancashire Black Pudding factory and wrestlers are hosed down by the local fire brigade after their fights.
Asked if anyone would be putting the gravy on their Sunday roast after the event is finished, Ms Lowe said: "Definitely not, no.
"It's all cleaned up and washed away."
Ms Lowe said the success of the event is down to "so many people" who work to organise it.
Today's Headlines
horror ordeal | Well-known criminal and pal arrested after women assaulted and robbed on Kildare night out
emergency response | Two dead (80s) and third injured after horror multi-vehicle crash in Cork
Oh Boy | Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new series
'Whirl of Culture' | Dublin city centre location listed among “coolest streets in the world”
suspended | Injunction granted against Westmeath teacher who refused to address trans pupil as 'they’
Bri Love You | Kerry Katona says Brian McFadden proposed after 3 weeks because she was so ‘good in bed’
'Deepest Sympathies' | Boxer Barry McGuigan leads tributes to GAA star who died after 6-week cancer battle
swimming tragedy | Enagh Lough drowning victims named as priest tells of families’ devastation
brought to justice | Man who spent years on the run in Ireland after US death crash is jailed for 11 years
major blow | Cocaine worth €65 million en route from South America seized at Dutch port