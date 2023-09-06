Arsenal fan accused of trying to headbutt Roy Keane is director at building firm

The Arsenal season ticket holder was named earlier by The Sun as the man who was involved in the clash with Keane

The Arsenal fan accused of trying to headbutt Roy Keane is a 42-year-old father of two who lives with his wife - a beauty therapist and blogger - in a £400,000 three-bedroom house in, Essex, London, it has been revealed.

According to MailOnline, Scott Law is a technical director at Countryside Partnerships, which builds homes and carries out regeneration projects.

It has been reported that Law, who was reportedly arrested and bailed after clashing with Sky Sports pundit Keane on Sunday night, had broken his nose in the encounter.

Witnesses to the altercation claim Law confronted Keane (52) who had been “giving it to the Arsenal fans when United scored, and it wound some up”.

The incident happened shortly after winger Alejandro Garnacho had scored for United in the 88th minute, before it was disallowed after a VAR check.

Friends of Law are said to have claimed that Keane had been hurling abuse at fans from the punditry studio which prompted Law to then allegedly assault the former midfielder as he made his way down to the pitch to give his analysis of Arsenal's 3-1 win.

However, he apparently missed and instead connected with the Keane’s shoulder, leaving blood spattered on the floor of the hospitality area where the men were gathered.

In an effort to “defuse” the situation, former England right-back Micah Richards then pinned the man up against the wall.

“Scott went to the concourse, saw him and headbutted him but he only hit his shoulder and did more damage to himself,” one person has been quoted as saying.

“He broke his nose and Keane didn't seem to be hurt at all, just a bit shaken up.”

Keane was heard asking stewards to call the police before Law left.

Former England player Richards has since addressed the incident on The Rest Is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

He said: “Gary, I'm not allowed to talk about it. But when I'm allowed to talk about it, the Rest is Football will get it first.”

Shearer replied: “I think the common opinion is 'don't f*** with big Meeks'.”

The Met police confirmed a 42-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

“Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3, during which a man was assaulted,” they said.

“On Monday, September 4, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

“The man was taken into police custody before being released on bail until a date in late September. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Sky said the alleged assault by a member of the public preceded the footage that was circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation,” Sky said.