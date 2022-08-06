Archie Battersbee dies after his life support is removed

Archie’s family were at his bedside when the ventilator was turned off

After weeks of legal battles, 12-year-old British schoolboy Archie Battersbee has died after his life support was removed.

Speaking outside the Royal London Hospital, his mother Hollie Dance said her “beautiful little boy” died at 12.15pm today.

The family were at his bedside when his ventilator was turned off.

Archie’s parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die.

Announcing her son’s death to the media, Ms Dance, of Southend, Essex, said “he fought right until the very end”.

Speaking through tears, she said: “Can I just say, I’m the proudest mum in the world.

“He was such a beautiful little boy and he fought right until the very end, and I am so proud to be his mum.”

A last-ditch plea to the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case was rejected late on Friday, following a High Court ruling that he must remain at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

