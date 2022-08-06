Archie Battersbee dies after his life support is removed
After weeks of legal battles, 12-year-old British schoolboy Archie Battersbee has died after his life support was removed.
Speaking outside the Royal London Hospital, his mother Hollie Dance said her “beautiful little boy” died at 12.15pm today.
The family were at his bedside when his ventilator was turned off.
Archie’s parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die.
Announcing her son’s death to the media, Ms Dance, of Southend, Essex, said “he fought right until the very end”.
Read more
Speaking through tears, she said: “Can I just say, I’m the proudest mum in the world.
“He was such a beautiful little boy and he fought right until the very end, and I am so proud to be his mum.”
A last-ditch plea to the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case was rejected late on Friday, following a High Court ruling that he must remain at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.
Archie’s parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die. However that request was denied.
The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.
More to follow
Today's Headlines
Narcos nabbed | Gardai take down Kinahan cartel plane used to fly coke worth €8.4m into Longford
comic craze | Thousands flock to Dublin’s Summer Comic Con with Stranger Things’ metalhead a new craze
probe | Cops launch murder inquiry for missing man following property search
Nice to meet ya | Niall Horan brings pal Lewis Capaldi to his hometown of Mullingar
strong tide | Calls for warning signs of rip currents where brother and sister died in Ballybunion
close call | Man treated for shock after cement mixer crashes into house in Irish town
eternal | Barry Keoghan looks like he’s become a father
American Hustle | Police hunt Bradley Cooper lookalike who allegedly stole tools from hardware store
It's all over | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance
broken | Archie Battersbee’s mother says she is ‘proudest mum’ as life support is turned off