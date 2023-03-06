Archaeologists unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue in Egypt
Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.
Archaeologists have unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt.
The artefacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles south of the capital of Cairo, Egypt’s antiquities ministry revealed.
Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.
Read more
It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information about the statue’s identity and the area.
The smaller statue is reminiscent of the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 66ft high.
The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.
The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.
Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the North African country.
Today's Headlines
Back kin town | RTE releases explosive promo ahead of season 2 of gritty crime drama Kin
HOSPITAL DASH | Fine Gael TD spends two nights on UHL hospital trolley after being rushed to A&E
RIP | Alleged stabbing victim Marius Mamaliga (19) was ‘true gentleman’, funeral hears
Missing You | Fans beg for The Saturdays comeback as Una Healy and Rochelle Humes reunite
Court of Appeal | Convicted terrorist Lisa Smith’s sentence appeal verdict due this week
Sicko sent down | Mayo nurse who molested his child and repeatedly raped wife jailed for over 12 years
Investigation under way into fatal car crash near Cardiff
dublin dispute | Three men avoid jail after taking part in terrifying assault in front of kids in Tallaght
Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel to stand trial
Best Life | Westlife’s Mark Feehily teases travel plans with daughter Layla in rare snap