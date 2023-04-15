Alleged Serbian war criminal hid out in Ireland for 16 years before being extradited

Buzakovic is believed to have been living a quiet life with his family

Vojislav Buzakovic is wanted for alleged crimes perpetrated during the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s

An alleged Serbian war criminal who hid out for 16 years in Ireland is accused of beating civilians so severely that they were knocked unconscious and suffered broken bones.

Vojislav Buzakovic was arrested by gardaí in February and extradited to Croatia where he is facing trial on alleged war crimes committed during the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s.

Buzakovic is believed to have been living a quiet life in Ireland for the past 16 years with his family.

He was alleged to be a member of a pro-Serbian militia who abused civilians in Croatia in the months after it declared independence following the break-up of Yugoslavia.

He was surrendered to Croatian authorities at Dublin Airport on March 30 and extradited to Croatia.

Buzakovic was indicted with eight other people accused of illegally detaining, imprisoning, interrogating, beating and otherwise abusing civilians in the town of Petrovci from August 1991 until the end of February 1992 during the Balkan conflict.

Buzakovic is accused of a number of crimes, including participating in the physical abuse of four people – Irineja Nadorda, Janko Tirkajle, Mihajlo and Pere Hardi in the premises of the SAO Krajina militia in Petrovci.

The indictment states that on an unspecified day in the middle of October 1991, with rifle butts, clubs, fists and legs, wearing military boots, [Buzakovic and others] hit Irinej Nadorda several times, hitting him until he fell to the floor and lost consciousness, for about seven hours.

It also alleges that he was involved in another incident at the end of November 1991 when handcuffed men, Mihajlo Hardi and Pero Hardi with were hit with rifle butts, rubber batons and fists on all parts of the body until Mihajlo Hardi lost consciousness and Pero Hardi had a bowel movement.

The indictment says that Mihajlo Hardi suffered a fracture of the ninth rib on the right, a traumatic dislocation of a tooth and contusions and bruises of the right buttock region and lumbar sacral region, chest and upper leg, which injuries are collectively qualified as serious bodily injury.

He was also to be one of two men alleged to be present in an incident in October 1991 when a man called Janko Tirkajle was seated on a chair and questioned while numerous threats were made to his life.

Croatia had been seeking Buzakovic since 2007, and a European Arrest was issued for his arrest in July 2021 accusing him of war crimes.

Buzakovic had been living in Ireland for years by that stage and had set up a new life with his family.

He had also obtained Irish citizenship while living here.

He was involved in an interaction with gardaí in February triggering an alert on the Schengen Information System.

He didn’t fight extradition and was deported at the end of March. He will now face trial in the city of Osijek in Croatia.