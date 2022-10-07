Woman (39) weeps in court after she pleads guilty to sharing explicit content of another woman

A 39-year old woman wept in the dock of Belfast Crown Court yesterdayafter she was told she may face jail for sharing explicit content of another woman without her consent.

Natawan Saijaiboon admitted a charge of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film to someone other than the woman ‘without her consent and with the intention of causing distress’ on a date between December 3 and 19, 2019.

After the charge was put to Saijaiboon, she replied “I plead guilty, Your Honour.”

A date for the plea hearing was set for next month with a defence barrister confirming Saijaiboon had a clear criminal record.

Originally from Thailand and with an address at Annadale Flats in Belfast, Saijaiboon was told by Judge Neil Rafferty KC: “You have now pleaded guilty to what is a serious offence and I may be considering a custodial sentence.”

Judge Rafferty urged Saijaiboon to co-operate fully with the Probation Board who will be compiling a pre-sentence report.

Upon hearing she may be sent to jail, Saijaiboon began to cry.

She was again addressed by Judge Rafferty, who said: “I don't want to upset you, but I have to explain to you that all options are open and I have to be honest with you.”

Saijaiboon was told to return to court on Thursday November 10, when she will be sentenced on the single charge.