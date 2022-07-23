Widespread outbreaks of rain forecast ahead of All-Ireland Final weekend

Met Éireann has forecast wet and unsettled conditions this weekend ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.

The forecaster predicts that it will become more settled for the early days of next week as high pressure moves over the country.

There will be a good deal of dry weather with occasional showers and daytime temperatures in the mid to high teens with winds gradually easing.

It will be a cloudy day today with widespread outbreaks of rain or showers throughout the day.

Some of the showers may turn heavy or thundery in the afternoon and evening, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 23C, warmest in the east. Light to moderate southerly winds, turning fresh near coasts.

Widespread showery rain will continue on Sunday, possibly turning heavy or thundery at times.

It will be cloudy in most areas with occasional sunny spells in the east. It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong near coasts with highest temperatures between 17C to 22C, warmest in the east.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, largely dying out in the evening.

There will be occasional sunny spells, most frequent in the east and southeast with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C, staying coolest in the northwest with light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

It will be a generally cloudy day on Tuesday with scattered showers. It will become drier in the evening though, with some late sunny spells developing and highs of between 15C to 17C in light west to northwest breezes.

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be mostly dry with isolated showers in the west and north with highest temperatures between 17C to 19C in light variable breezes.

Current indications suggest that it will remain mostly dry on Thursday. Low pressure will then start to move in on Friday, bringing wet conditions, which will persist through the weekend.

Temperatures generally staying in the high teens or low twenties for the remainder of the week.