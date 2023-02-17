Wedding awards bash is the icing on the cake for reinvigorated industry

‘We now have nearly 400 listed suppliers and venues and our very first wedding industry awards was a sold out event’

Markree Castle - winner of Castle Wedding Venue of the Year

Ireland’s wedding industry is back in full throttle again after being decimated by Covid and lockdowns.

Hundreds of key figures turned up for a major bash at The Johnstown House estate in Enfield, Co Meath to celebrate the best in the business.

There were 44 winners and 22 highly commended at the inaugural Wedding Industry Awards.

“When Covid hit, Weddingsuppliers.ie decided to take a drastic measure of freezing all the monthly payments for the listed suppliers and venues, however we continued to advertise and promote all listings,” explains organiser Cathal Molloy.

“We also held weekly group zoom meetings where all the suppliers came together to express how they were coping and navigating their way through the dark times that Covid placed on the wedding industry.

Sara Kennedy - Irish Wedding Blog host

"Little did we know as a business that all these actions by us to help suppliers would come back and help grow the platform into what it is today, while in turn delivering a free wedding planning platform for newly engaged couples planning their wedding.

“We now have nearly 400 listed suppliers and venues and our very first wedding industry awards was a roaring success and a sold out event. “

Mickey Joe Harte opened the event, while mentalist Keith Barry and Sara Kennedy (The Irish Wedding Blog) hosted.

“We delivered a brand new framework on how awards should be structured,” he adds. “We had 21 judges across 333 submissions - this allowed us to get more accurate results and then a public vote and added to the final marking.“

Cathal himself performs with Pink Champagne band and is also founder of the Wedding Band Association.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Wedding Jeweller of the year: Miriam Wade jewellery

Wine & Bubbles supplier of the year: The Art of Bubbles

Mobile bars, food trucks supplier of the year: The Irish Horsebox Bar Hire

Wedding dress cleaning & Alterations supplier of the year: Zana Zig Zag

Grooms-wear & Styling supplier of the year: Louis Copeland & Sons

Hypnotist of the year: Jason O’Callaghan

Magician of the year: Oisin Foley Mindreader

Gifts & Favours supplier of the year: Caricatures by Allan Cavanagh

Wedding Planner of the year: Wow Weddings & Events

Sweet treat supplier of the year: Carolyn's Sweets

Honeymoon supplier of the year: Mandy Walsh Travel Counsellors

Cathal Molloy

Photobooth & Selfie Mirrors supplier of the year: Fiona Newell Events

Destination Wedding supplier of the year: Blossom Weddings

Personalised Items supplier of the year: Noted Ireland

Decor & Event Styling supplier of the year: Little White Chapel (not attending)

Bridesmaid Dresses supplier of the year: The Bridal Lounge

Hair Stylist supplier of the year: Keira Smyth Hair & Make up

Beauty & Make-up supplier of the year: Pamela Matthews Hair and Makeup

Videographer of the year: Signature Weddings

Photographer of the year: Dk Photo

Cake designer of the year: Gabi Bakes Cakes

Wedding Invitations & Stationery supplier of the year: Save the Date.ie

Irish Dancers supplier of the year: Celtic Dance Fusion

Florist of the year: Yvonnes Florist Mountmellick

Keith Barry

Celebrant of the year: Rev. Brenda O’Grady

Bridal Shop of the year: Elody Bride

Wedding Transport supplier of the year: Classic and Executive Cars

Ceremony Music supplier of the year: Olivia O Hanlon Music

Pre-Dinner Music supplier of the year: Fiana Harpist

Wedding Band of the year (Connaught): Late Nite Radio Band

Wedding Band of the year (Ulster): Electric Circus

Wedding Band of the year (Munster): The Pearly Whites

Wedding Band of the year (Leinster): Panic Animal

Wedding Entertainment supplier of the year: D - Strings

Wedding DJ supplier of the year: Midland DJs

Venue coordinator of the year Ulster: Emma Gorman Cabra Castle

Venue coordinator of the year Connaught: Debbie Foott Clayton Galway

Venue coordinator of the year Leinster: Rebecca Mannion Shamrock Lodge Hotel not attending

Venue coordinator of the year Munster: Niamh Burke Hotel Doolin

Boutique Wedding Venue of the year: The Station House Hotel

Castle Wedding Venue of the year: Markree Castle

Private & Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year: Darver castle

Country House Wedding Venue of the year: Rathsallagh Country House

Hotel Wedding Venue of the year: Cabra Castle