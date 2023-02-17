Wedding awards bash is the icing on the cake for reinvigorated industry
‘We now have nearly 400 listed suppliers and venues and our very first wedding industry awards was a sold out event’
Ireland’s wedding industry is back in full throttle again after being decimated by Covid and lockdowns.
Hundreds of key figures turned up for a major bash at The Johnstown House estate in Enfield, Co Meath to celebrate the best in the business.
There were 44 winners and 22 highly commended at the inaugural Wedding Industry Awards.
“When Covid hit, Weddingsuppliers.ie decided to take a drastic measure of freezing all the monthly payments for the listed suppliers and venues, however we continued to advertise and promote all listings,” explains organiser Cathal Molloy.
“We also held weekly group zoom meetings where all the suppliers came together to express how they were coping and navigating their way through the dark times that Covid placed on the wedding industry.
"Little did we know as a business that all these actions by us to help suppliers would come back and help grow the platform into what it is today, while in turn delivering a free wedding planning platform for newly engaged couples planning their wedding.
“We now have nearly 400 listed suppliers and venues and our very first wedding industry awards was a roaring success and a sold out event. “
Mickey Joe Harte opened the event, while mentalist Keith Barry and Sara Kennedy (The Irish Wedding Blog) hosted.
“We delivered a brand new framework on how awards should be structured,” he adds. “We had 21 judges across 333 submissions - this allowed us to get more accurate results and then a public vote and added to the final marking.“
Cathal himself performs with Pink Champagne band and is also founder of the Wedding Band Association.
The full list of winners are as follows:
Wedding Jeweller of the year: Miriam Wade jewellery
Wine & Bubbles supplier of the year: The Art of Bubbles
Mobile bars, food trucks supplier of the year: The Irish Horsebox Bar Hire
Wedding dress cleaning & Alterations supplier of the year: Zana Zig Zag
Grooms-wear & Styling supplier of the year: Louis Copeland & Sons
Hypnotist of the year: Jason O’Callaghan
Magician of the year: Oisin Foley Mindreader
Gifts & Favours supplier of the year: Caricatures by Allan Cavanagh
Wedding Planner of the year: Wow Weddings & Events
Sweet treat supplier of the year: Carolyn's Sweets
Honeymoon supplier of the year: Mandy Walsh Travel Counsellors
Photobooth & Selfie Mirrors supplier of the year: Fiona Newell Events
Destination Wedding supplier of the year: Blossom Weddings
Personalised Items supplier of the year: Noted Ireland
Decor & Event Styling supplier of the year: Little White Chapel (not attending)
Bridesmaid Dresses supplier of the year: The Bridal Lounge
Hair Stylist supplier of the year: Keira Smyth Hair & Make up
Beauty & Make-up supplier of the year: Pamela Matthews Hair and Makeup
Videographer of the year: Signature Weddings
Photographer of the year: Dk Photo
Cake designer of the year: Gabi Bakes Cakes
Wedding Invitations & Stationery supplier of the year: Save the Date.ie
Irish Dancers supplier of the year: Celtic Dance Fusion
Florist of the year: Yvonnes Florist Mountmellick
Celebrant of the year: Rev. Brenda O’Grady
Bridal Shop of the year: Elody Bride
Wedding Transport supplier of the year: Classic and Executive Cars
Ceremony Music supplier of the year: Olivia O Hanlon Music
Pre-Dinner Music supplier of the year: Fiana Harpist
Wedding Band of the year (Connaught): Late Nite Radio Band
Wedding Band of the year (Ulster): Electric Circus
Wedding Band of the year (Munster): The Pearly Whites
Wedding Band of the year (Leinster): Panic Animal
Wedding Entertainment supplier of the year: D - Strings
Wedding DJ supplier of the year: Midland DJs
Venue coordinator of the year Ulster: Emma Gorman Cabra Castle
Venue coordinator of the year Connaught: Debbie Foott Clayton Galway
Venue coordinator of the year Leinster: Rebecca Mannion Shamrock Lodge Hotel not attending
Venue coordinator of the year Munster: Niamh Burke Hotel Doolin
Boutique Wedding Venue of the year: The Station House Hotel
Castle Wedding Venue of the year: Markree Castle
Private & Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year: Darver castle
Country House Wedding Venue of the year: Rathsallagh Country House
Hotel Wedding Venue of the year: Cabra Castle
