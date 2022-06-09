Weather Ireland: Storm Alex brings unsettled rainy weather for the weekend

But temperatures are still expected to hit 20C

It’s a mixed bag on the weather front as rainy conditions are forecast this weekend but temperatures will top 20C.

Despite the high temperatures, winds will pick up speed as a tropical storm is heading in our direction.

Storm Alex will track near Ireland, but the worst of it is due to remain out in the Atlantic.

This morning has been wet right across the country with the rain set to ease from the southwest and will brighten up there later this morning.

Sunny spells and just a few showers will extend elsewhere through the afternoon, a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures 16 to 20 or 21 degrees, warmest in the east,” the forecaster added.

"Moderate to fresh southeast winds will veer southwest as the rain clears. Winds will be strong at times along coasts.”

Tomorrow will be breezy and blustery with widespread showers, mixed with some sunny intervals.

Several of these showers will turn heavy during the day with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Winds will be strong in the west, and it will be very windy in coastal areas.

"Saturday will bring further widespread showers, showers most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain,” the national forecaster said.

"The odd shower will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

"Breezy again with fresh southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.”

Showers will then become lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between.

“Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover,” the forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 15C to 18C degrees with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze.”