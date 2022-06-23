Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts 23C highs today but change coming this weekend

This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout the country but sunny periods will develop this afternoon, especially in the southeast

There will be a change in the weather from tomorrow as a rainy and thundery weekend is in store after highs of 23C are forecast for today.

It will be warmest in Leinster today as highest temperatures will range between 15C and 23C.

“There’s going to be a lot of dry and calm weather again today but it will all change from tomorrow as low pressure develops to the west of Ireland,” Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes said.

"That’s going to bring a spell of rain followed by heavy showers tomorrow and it’s going to stay unsettled right through the weekend.

“It will also get cooler from tomorrow on with maximum temperatures in the mid teens on average over the weekend and early next week.

“At the moment, there is some sunshine in the south east but otherwise there is a lot of cloud around.

“Today there will be patches of drizzle in the west and northwest with isolated showers possible in the east but generally there will be a good deal of dry weather today.

“There will be a west east divide in temperatures with highest temperatures today ranging between 15C in the west to 23C in the east.

"Tonight will be mild with lows of 10 to 14C and rain will develop in the west and southwest later in the night so it will be a wet start to Friday.”

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy with the possibility of heavy and thundery downpours, giving a risk to spot flooding.

Saturday will also be cloudy and wet with spells of rain and heavy showers with the possibility of thunder.

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy, thundery, showers with highs of 13C to 17C.