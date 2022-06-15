Watch: The Killers make Dublin fan’s night as they let him play drums at Malahide Castle gig
US band The Killers made a Dublin fan’s night when they let him play drums on one of their songs.
The rockers were playing the first of two outdoor gigs at Malahide Castle on Tuesday when fan Sam Connolly held up a sign pleading to be allowed to play along with his heroes.
Singer Brandon Flowers then brought Sam on stage, where he delighted the crowd with his part on the band’s song For Reasons Unknown.
Sam, who is already in a band, received a rapturous response from the crowd as he appeared on the big screen, wearing a sun hat and baggy attire.
Earlier this week a video of the band stopping in the middle of a song to check on a crowd-surfing pensioner went viral.
Doug James (67) was being carried aloft by the crowd when he came crashing to the ground and the Las Vegas band halted their rendition of Joy Division's Shadowplay to check on him at their gig in Old Trafford, Manchester.
