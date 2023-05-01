Veteran republican and Stakeknife pal rubbishes claims he was also British asset

‘Anyone with a previous connection to Freddie Scappaticci is fair game for a whispering campaign these days’

The rumour mill worked overtime this week amid claims that yet another veteran republican and friend of Freddie Scappaticci had been outted as a police informer.

But speaking through his solicitor, the pensioner at the centre of the allegations rubbished the reports.

And the man strongly denied being a ‘tout’ or that he and his wife had fled their west Belfast home.

He is the latest republican with links to Brit superspy Freddie Scappaticci to have the finger of unsubstantiated suspicion pointed at him.

“Anyone with a previous connection to Freddie Scappaticci is fair game for a whispering campaign these days,” a republican source said yesterday.

Last weekend it was claimed that deceased IRA man Paddy Monaghan – a former member of Scappaticci’s so-called ‘Nutting Squad’ – was also working for the police.

Twenty years ago, Scappaticci was uncovered as the British military intelligence asset codenamed Stakeknife. And it is believed his boss John Joe Magee – a former member of the British Special Boat Service – was also an agent.

It was revealed that ‘Scap’ had operated at the heart of the IRA for three decades and it has also been alleged he became very wealthy as a result of his treachery.

Operation Kenova – headed by top cop Jon Boutcher – is currently investigating Scappaticci’s spying activities and his suspected involvement in up to 30 murders.

But a press report earlier this week said an elderly couple had quit their west Belfast flat amid claims that the man had also batted for the Brits during the Troubles. No one was named or identified in the article or his solicitor’s statement.

Lawyer Pádraig O Muirigh insisted there was no foundation to claims his client was an informer or that the couple’s property had been ‘cleared out’.

And the unnamed man also received the full backing of former Sinn Féin spin doctor Danny Morrison, who took to Twitter to claim the story was baseless.

The man’s identity is well known in west Belfast republican circles. But in compliance with a request from his legal team, we are keeping it confidential at this stage.

It is not the first time the ex-republican was the subject to rumours and speculation.

We can reveal that he was once linked, without proof, to an incident where a man was fatally wounded in a Belfast bar during a republican feud.

But, incredibly, the fallout from that shooting resulted in the Provos murdering and secretly burying one of its members.

That man was Joe Lynskey from Cavendish Street in the Beechmount area of west Belfast – he had started the feud which led to the attack on the bar.

IRA member Joe Lynskey who was murdered by the terror group over an affair with another member’s wife

The former Cistercian monk went missing later that year, although his disappearance caused little controversy in west Belfast where republicans were often forced to go on the run. Only his family made any effort to discover his whereabouts, but without success. His IRA unit remained tight-lipped about his whereabouts.

The awful truth was Lynskey was the first of 12 people to be secretly ‘disappeared’ by the IRA. But the republican terror group filed the story away in its cabinet of shameful secrets.

It emerged Lynskey had been conducting an extramarital affair with the wife of one of his IRA associates.

He had become infatuated with the woman and he ordered IRA men under his command to murder her husband.

That man was wounded in the attack – and Lynskey then lied to his IRA bosses that the attack had been carried out by two members of the rival Official IRA from Beechmount.

That in turn sparked a set of reprisals, one of which involved the veteran republican who this week was forced to deny he was a double agent.

Years later, deceased IRA member Delours Price, revealed she drove Lynskey to an IRA ‘safe house’ in Monaghan.

He was later shot dead by the IRA and his body was dumped in Coghalstown Bog in County Meath.

Despite repeated searches by specialist teams, his body has never been recovered.