Ukrainian couple get married in Kharkiv despite shelling
Ukrainian couple get married in Kharkiv despite shelling
Despite fierce fighting and Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine, a couple got married in Kharkiv on Friday, conveying a message of hope and resistance.
The bride and groom along with their friends posed for wedding photos in front of damaged city hall.
A Ukrainian soldier Anton, who has been at the front since the beginning of the war, came to Kharkiv with special permission to marry his girlfriend.
Anton's wife, 21-year-old Ira, said they met a year and a half ago and planned their wedding day before the war, stating that the war does not prevent her from marrying and starting a new family.
Although the intensity of shelling of Kharkiv has decreased, bombs and more powerful missiles are launched on the city.
"The situation, of course, is tense, but under control," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said during the nationwide marathon.
"But Kharkiv residents are courageous people. Markets work. Small businesses begin to open. But, of course, we must be very careful. Russian aggressor can launch strikes at any moment," the mayor added.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home