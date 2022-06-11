Ukrainian couple get married in Kharkiv despite shelling

Despite fierce fighting and Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine, a couple got married in Kharkiv on Friday, conveying a message of hope and resistance.

The bride and groom along with their friends posed for wedding photos in front of damaged city hall.

A Ukrainian soldier Anton, who has been at the front since the beginning of the war, came to Kharkiv with special permission to marry his girlfriend.

Anton's wife, 21-year-old Ira, said they met a year and a half ago and planned their wedding day before the war, stating that the war does not prevent her from marrying and starting a new family.

Although the intensity of shelling of Kharkiv has decreased, bombs and more powerful missiles are launched on the city.

"The situation, of course, is tense, but under control," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said during the nationwide marathon.

"But Kharkiv residents are courageous people. Markets work. Small businesses begin to open. But, of course, we must be very careful. Russian aggressor can launch strikes at any moment," the mayor added.