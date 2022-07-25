Two killed and infant hospitalised after van and car crash in Limerick

Three people are dead following separate incidents overnight

A man and a woman in their 30s were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a van on Sunday night at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

It comes just hours before a man in his 40s died following a collision on Achill Island early on Monday morning.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following the tragedy on the N21 at Patrickswell involving a car and van.

A man and woman both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured at this time.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local Diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.