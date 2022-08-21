Tributes paid to Galway man Jonathan Reilly after tragic death in lorry crash
The loved ones of tragic Jonathan Reilly have paid tribute to him following his death this week.
Mr Reilly (29) from Tuam, Co Galway, died following a single-vehicle crash in County Tyrone last Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened on the Beltany Road on Tuesday morning shortly before 8.20am.
PSNI Sergeant Green from the collision investigation unit said the man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.
Jonathan’s family paid loving tributes to the young man, whose funeral mass will take place on Monday.
“Jonathan Reilly (Johnny) aged 29 years, Clogherboy, Tuam, Co Galway following a road traffic accident. Son and brother, forever young. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Tom and Josephine, his beloved sister Laura, loving brother Jamie, his aunts, uncles, cousins, his godson Dylan, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Rest in peace,” a notice posted on RIP.ie read.
Jonathan will lie in repose at his home (Eircode H54 E063) on Sunday, August 21, from 3pm to 7pm. His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Killererin, Co Galway followed by burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Killererin. The Mass will be streamed live on the Killererin Church webcam.
Man people have left fond memories of Jonathan on his online condolence book.
“A pleasure to have known him...pure gentleman,” wrote Padraig Mannion. “Thinking of you all at this very sad time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”
“My deepest sympathy to Tom, Josephine, Laura and Jamie on the sad passing of your wonderful son,” wrote Joe Fahy. “Jonathan was a lovely and kind young man and will be sadly missed by all his friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”
And Henry Mitchell added to the many tributes when he wrote: “Very sad to hear of Jonathan’s passing, he was a lovely young man, always a pleasure to meet up with him may he rest In peace.”
