Tragedy as The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan (46) dies ‘after brief illness’

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they band said.

Mark (46), who grew up in the Liberties in south inner-city Dublin, died in hospital earlier today.

The band confirmed his passing in a statement this evening.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they said. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The group were formed in Dublin in 2001 and have sold over 20 million albums, scoring huge hits with had huge hits with the likes of The Man Who Can’t be Moved, For The First Time, We Cry and Hall of Fame.

Mystery surrounds Script guitarist Mark Sheehan's absence as band tours without him

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue confirms reason guitarist Mark Sheehan missed US tour

The musician was a father of three and spent most of his time in America with his wife Rina, whom he married when he was aged 25.

Sources close to his two fellow band members Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power say they are “utterly devastated” at their colleague and friend’s death and have been making flight plans for family members..

Mark missed nearly a year of gigs in 2021 and early 2022 to be close to his family before reuniting last Summer for a string of concerts, including ones at SSE Belfast on May 14 and 15, the 3 Arena in Dublin on Jun4 14, 15 and 16 as well as an outdoor concert in Musgrave Park in Cork on June 19.

“His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," Danny told the Sunday World last May.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it'.

Mark with band members Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power

"He took a little bit of time off. ‘You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life’. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.”

The band were due to support Pink! on her upcoming European tour, starting in Bolton on June 7.

Mark’s wife Rina was the love of his life.

"Rina is from Texas - we met on the road,” he once said. "I was producing and working in different studios and she was a studio session singer and backing singer. And we just kind of clicked in the usual way you do.”

The couple had their first child, son Cameron 18 years ago, and have two other young children, Avery, and Lil.

Mark and Danny were friends since their mid-teens and first cut their teeth in mid-90s pop group My Town.

After the demise of the band the two lads headed to Los Angeles to learn production, recording and the background to the music business.

They were joined by fellow Dubliner Glenn Power on drums and The Script were born in 2001 and moved to London, releasing their eponymous debut album in 2008 on Sony records.

Mark’s parents Gerard and Rachel died when he was relatively young.

“My dad passed away when I was 14 and my mum died in 2006,” he said several years ago.

“We signed our record deal in America then moved home to record the album because she had a stroke.

"She was in hospital for 10 months and that is what brought me back to Dublin.

The lads came back with me. I had a small studio, more like a shed, at the back of the James Street house where I grew up.

"It was right next to the hospital so I was able to go in and do nightshifts with my mum, write lyrics and then come home and write and record more.

"She heard some songs but she didn't get to hear everything. She felt if you were doing a show that people came to watch, then that was a success.

"She taught me not to gauge my success on money. I know you have to keep the lights on but in general we do everything because of passion and our love for music.

"So in her eyes I was always successful because I was following my dreams."

The Script were using a session guitarist on their world tour during Mark’s absence.

Their frontman Danny O’Donoghue became an even bigger star in the UK thanks to becoming a judge on The Voice.