Top sports company comes to aid of cash-strapped Kerry ladies All Ireland final team

KERRY’S ladies football team has been helped out by a major sports company after the firm heard the cash-strapped side get no travelling expenses.

While the men get 65c a mile, the ladies get absolutely nothing.

As Kerry prepare to meet Meath in Sunday’s All Ireland ladies’ football final, TIDL Sport has come to their aid.

And the helpful gesture has met with the thumbs up from Conor McGregor, who has posted a TIDL branding photo with the Kerry team on his Instagram stories to his 45 million followers and wishing the Kerry girls the best of luck in the final.

The Kingdom are going for a double this Sunday, after their mens team beat Galway in the All Ireland football final last Sunday.

TIDL Sport – which manufactures a spray to sooth sports injuries - is one of a number of companies that have recently got on board to support the Kerry ladies’ team through Sport Endorse, which is a company that specialise in matching brands with teams and athletes.

It has been widely reported of late that the ladies senior inter-county players are not receiving the same level of compensation for travelling expenses incurred for training as their male counterparts.

“We are extremely excited about supporting the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football team,” confirmed John Mason of TIDL Sport.

“TIDL Sport offers sports recovery products, including cryotherapy sprays and creams that provide fast, effective relief from aches and pains.

“The Kerry LGA is a great a category for TIDL products helping the players recover faster after training sessions and games”

Sport Endorse Co-Founder Trevor Twamley said he was eager to come onboard.

“I read about Kerry captain Anna Galvin and the financial strains playing inter county football were having on her and others and reached out to the Kerry ladies team to see if we could do something,” explains Trevor.

“TIDL are one of four companies that have supported the Kerry ladies through Sport Endorse over the past few weeks. We recognise that Ladies gaelic footballers are committed to the game every bit as much as the men and hope in the future this is recognised in how they are financially compensated for playing their sport at the highest level.”