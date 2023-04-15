The Script were planning to play Joe Biden gig before Mark Sheehan took ill

The band were forced to call off plans to perform at the Biden event in Mayo because of Mark’s deteriorating condition

The Script were being lined up to play the concert for President Joe Biden in Ballina on Friday evening before guitarist Mark Sheehan took seriously ill.

Sources reveal Mark took ill abroad several days ago and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent treatment. He sadly died in hospital after several complications.

His band colleagues Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power made flight plans in recent days for family members as news of how gravely ill he was and then his sad death emerged.

Funeral arrangements are still being made and although Mark lived in recent years in America with his family, and also owned a property in England, it’s believed he may be laid to rest in his hometown of Dublin, where he is predeceased by his parents.

When the band were forced to call off plans to perform at the Biden event in Mayo because of Mark’s deteriorating condition, several other acts were at the last minute approached to do the gig, which was televised to hundreds of thousands on RTÉ.

President Joe Biden — © AP

The Saw Doctors were approached on Monday to do the concert, but were unable to as singer Davy Carton was away on holidays with his young family.

The Tuam band have a connection with Mayo through their songs The Green And Red of Mayo, as well as Clare Island, and were seen as a perfect fit being from the west of Ireland.

President Biden, whose ancestors are from Mayo and Louth, read a verse from The Green and Red of Mayo during his speech in his open-air address to a crowd of around 20,000 in Ballina on Friday night.

Dublin band The Coronas and Westmeath outfit The Academic played the Biden concert.