Thai cops say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a childcare centre
A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.
Police in Thailand say 34 people have been killed in a shooting at a child care centre.
The shooting happened in the northeast of the country.
Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.
He said the attacker killed over 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.
According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.
Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.
Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police officer but there was no immediate official confirmation.
Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.
