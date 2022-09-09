Stetsons and ponchos at the ready as rain set to play its part at Garth Brooks gig

GARTH Brooks concert fans were advised to keep their Stetsons at the ready as Met Éireann warned of spells of heavy rain over the weekend.

Country music fans heading to the Croke Park gig on Saturday night look set to enjoy the best of the weather - but fans travelling to the gig on Sunday night were warned of the risk of heavy showers as rain spreads over most parts of Ireland.

Fans in open seating areas were urged to dress for the weather conditions.

Some areas of the south and west will face a risk of localised flooding on Sunday, so heavy are some of the likely rain showers.

However, the good news is that the weekend could see temperatures hit 23C as Ireland's weather takes a turn for the warmer.

Gardaí urged motorists to drive with care as almost 400,000 people are to attend the five Croke Park gigs, the majority of them travelling from all over Ireland into the capital.

Strict parking controls will be in place around Croke Park.

Met Éireann's Aoife Kealy said it will be a weekend of mixed conditions.

"Saturday looks set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine with the best of the sunshine expected across the north and east of the country," she said.

"There will just be a few well-scattered showers, mainly confined to the southwest. It will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C."

"It will be mostly dry at first on Saturday night but clouds will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. The lowest temperatures will be from 11C to 14C."

Sunday will see conditions take a turn for the wetter.

"Rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. The maximum temperatures will be from 17C to 20C."

"There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding and it will be mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13C to 16C."

Monday will see the rain slowly start to clear and some periods of bright sunshine will emerge with maximum temperatures again rising to 22C or even 23C.

It will be mostly dry on Monday night with just the risk of the odd shower.

"It is expected to be mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells. However, a few showers are possible in the east and south with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C."

The early indications are that Wednesday will be rather breezy with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 17C to 20C.

Long-range weather forecaster, Accuweather, has predicted cooler but drier conditions for the Garth Brooks concerts on September 16 and 17.

The best of the conditions will be on Saturday, September 17 when there will be sunshine and clouds with temperatures of around 18C.

The Friday night concert on September 16 will be slightly warmer at 20C but with much more cloud cover.