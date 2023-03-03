‘Sinister’ posters featuring Leo Varadkar spotted in Co Tyrone

The SDLP's Daniel McCrossan pictured with one of the threatening posters

Posters featuring Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, which threaten a return to violence, have been sighted in Co Tyrone this week.

The same posters, which include a background image of the Dublin/Monaghan bombs, started appearing in loyalist areas across NI days before he was installed as Taoiseach again in December.

They state: ‘The possibility of a return to violence is very real’.

Now, a new batch of the pictures have been plastered in the Artigarvan area of west Tyrone.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan said the local community is “disgusted” at the appearance of the “sinister and threatening” images.

Mr McCrossan said there was no place for this kind of intimidation and he would take steps to have the posters removed immediately.

“Artigarvan is a peaceful village and the local community is disgusted that posters have been put up in the area, particularly outside a primary school where they will be seen by children,” he added.

"A number of local residents and businesses owners have got in touch with me to express how unhappy they are that these posters have appeared and I’ll be taking steps to seek their immediate removal.

“The people who put up these posters have nothing to offer and do not speak for the people of Artigarvan who want to live in peace with their neighbours. My message is the same to everyone who threatens a return to our past – we won’t be going back and our communities will be not be held to ransom by threats of violence and intimidation.

“There is absolutely no support for this kind of message in the towns and villages of West Tyrone, we saw a very clear message in Omagh at the weekend of just how strongly this community rejects violence. I have reported these posters to the PSNI and spoke to the local council and hope to see these posters taken down soon.”

Mr McCrossan was referring to a protest rally which was held in Omagh on Saturday in reaction to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Anton McCabe, the secretary of the Omagh Trades Union Council, which organised the rally, said he hoped it would send a clear message that the majority of people reject this attempt to ‘send us back to the past’.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town’s main street to demand an end to paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland.