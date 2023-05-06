Sea rescue team come inland to take on special mountain challenge

RNLI volunteers from Donegal will be climbing Mount Errigal in their full lifeboat gear

Brian Fowley and Chris Fox from the Bundoran RNLI team will be among those taking on the Errigal climb.

A team of rescue heroes are aiming high to raise money for their lifesaving work.

Volunteers from three Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat stations in Donegal are to climb the county’s highest mountain –Mount Errigal – on May 13.

As if the challenge of reaching the 2,500-foot peak is not tough enough, the RNLI team will be climbing in their full lifeboat gear.

The event is part of a Mayday fundraising push being organised by the RNLI, which has 46 lifeboat stations around the coast of Ireland.

The charity was set up in 1824 and was originally called the National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck.

its name was changed to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 1854 and in 1860 the organisation was granted a Royal Charter.

RNLI volunteers throughout Ireland play a crucial role every day in saving lives at sea and promoting water safety.

However, their work is costly and fundraising events such as the Mount Errigal climb are vital for the charity’s survival.

The idea for the new challenge came about after three members of the Bundoran RNLI crew walked the Bundoran 10 mile event last year in their full kit, raising over €6,000.

This year they wanted to do something different, while involving their fellow lifeboat crew mates from Lough Swilly and Arranmore.

Bundoran RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew member Chris Fox was one of those who took part in last year’s event.

Chris said: “While the blisters didn’t settle for a few days it was still a great experience and a really great fundraising event for Bundoran lifeboat station.

“We wanted to change it up this year and put the challenge out to our two other stations in Donegal to see if they would help us complete the Mayday Mile on Errigal.”

Stephen Quigley of Lough Swilly RNLI knows it will be tough climb but is looking forward to it.

“We jumped at the chance for this challenge with our fellow crew members from around the county.

“There is nowhere more iconic in Donegal than Errigal – walking up it in full kit will be quite the challenge but it will be a great to come together as one crew with this fundraiser for the three stations here in Donegal.”

Arranmore RNLI’s Aisling Cox is hopeful that the climb will help to raise the funds needed to keep all three stations running.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

“But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations and fuel, these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that people fundraising can help provide.”

Donations to the Errigal challenge can be made at - https://www.justgiving.com/page/one-crew-climb-errigal