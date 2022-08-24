Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy

In a lengthy statement, Mr Troy accepted the issue had now become a distraction for the Coalition and the work his party was doing in the housing portfolio.

Robert Troy has resigned as junior Minister of State following controversy after he failed to declare all his property dealings to the Dáil register of members’ interests.

He faced mounting pressure over his property interests and had to make a total of seven amendments to the Dail register.

The embattled Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued a statement this evening confirming he was stepping down from his position after several days of intense scrutiny.

The Fianna Fáil TD insisted he had made genuine errors with his statutory declaration and said he would not apologise for being a landlord.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Troy accepted the issue had now become a distraction for the Coalition and the work his party was doing in the housing portfolio.

It comes after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for an investigation to be launched into Mr Troy, due to the failure to inform Dáil records about sections of his housing portfolio.

The Longford/Westmeath TD thanked Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and other colleagues for their support.

The Taoiseach acknowledged his resignation “with regret” saying “the minister clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors in relation to his declarations to the Register of Member’s Interests, and he sincerely apologised for this.”

"Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB”, Mr Martin said.

"The Minister clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors in relation to his declarations to the Register of Member’ Interests, and he sincerely apologised for this. Since his election to Dail Eireann, his commitment to his constituents and dedication to his work has been beyond question."

Earlier today the Taoiseach had again publicly backed Mr Troy but signalled his support for Mr Ryan's proposal that the Dáil’s ethics watchdog should investigate the under-fire minister’s property portfolio.

"Minister Troy has made it clear he will go before the Dáil to answer questions, and that is a matter for the Dail to decide," a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said earlier today.

"The Minister has also stated he is willing to engage with SIPO, which is independent of Government, and it is open to SIPO at any stage to investigate.

"The Minister has made a comprehensive statement and apologised sincerely for his errors, and is prepared to answer further questions and clarify any issues.’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had also backed Mr Troy, who was a junior minister in his department, saying through a spokesperson: "The Tánaiste welcomes Minister Troy’s willingness to engage with SIPO, the RTB and/or the Dáil and answer any further questions.

"Minister Troy has already provided a comprehensive statement and apologised sincerely for his errors and has indicated he will provide any further clarification necessary."