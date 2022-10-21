Rachel Allen’s son Joshua released from jail after serving just 3 months for cocaine possession

The jailed son of celebrity chef, Rachel Allen has been released from prison after serving three of a seven-month sentence for possessing cocaine for his personal use.

Joshua Allen (22), was jailed on July 1 last after a judge was told that he was caught with cocaine within five weeks of being released from jail for a drug dealing sentence concerning more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

The MMA fighter and stone mason took to his official Instagram page on Thursday night showing how he had trained again with Samson Martial Arts. It is the first time, prior to being jailed, that content has been uploaded to the Instagram page.

Samson Martial Arts commented: “Great to have Joshua Allen back to training tonight. We back.” while a profile photo of him fighting was liked by his brother Lucca and loved by his mother Rachel. Mrs Allen has spoken openly about the struggles her son has faced in the past.

Many followers wished him well with one saying; “Welcome back all the best to you,” another said; “Very best wishes Joshua for the future,” while one other person added: "Welcome home".

The Irish Prison Service was contacted for comment and to confirm when he was released while gardai on would not comment.

Joshua Allen of Ballynamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork had been remanded in custody several days prior before being sentenced by Judge Sarah Berkeley at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to allow her to read the full file on his case.

Judge Berkeley reactivated part of a 15-month suspended sentence hanging over Allen imposed by Judge Sean O’Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in February 2020, for possession of €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The stone mason had pleaded guilty to that offence when he was charged with the drug dealing after officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad raided Ballymaloe Cookery School on August 30 2018, and found the €22,000 worth of drugs which Allen had arranged to have posted to him from abroad.

Det Garda Aidan Dardis told the court that Allen had not come to the attention of gardaí in East Cork for drug dealing since he was caught with cocaine on July 10th, 2020.

Prior to him being jailed Allen has said on social media that he had become involved in Mixed Martial Arts with K1 fighting.

Rachel Allen

The Allens are part of the hugely successful family involved with the renowned Ballymaloe complex which involves a hotel and cookery school.

He posted a series of photos on his Instagram page detailing his past year prior to July’s sentencing and thanked Samson Martial Arts for helping to turn his life around saying he did not like to talk about his life on social media.

Allen said: “One of the best years I’ve had in a long time, achieved a lot more than I thought I would and enjoyed myself. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it and especially everyone (at) Samson Martial Arts and my trainer Dylan Samson for helping me turn my life around.”

The young man revealed that he had been at a “very low point” in his life and that if anyone had told him two years ago he would have been running his own business and fighting in amateur MMA he would have “laughed”.

He added: “I don’t like talking about it on here (Instagram) but this day two years ago I was in rehab at a very low point in my life, and if you told me back then that I would now be working for myself running my own small business and fighting amateur MMA I would have laughed at you.

“Still have a lot of things I have to face this year but I’m going to face them head on like I do with everything else in life”.