President Higgins to receive surgery for back procedure

A spokesperson said the President will undergo an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has revealed he will be going into hospital to undergo a procedure on his back.

The 82-year-old, who has been President of Ireland since November 2011, stresses he will still be able to fulfil his constitutional abilities.

They added: “Following the procedure, the President will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Áras an Uachtaráin and from his home in Galway.

“The procedure the President will undergo has been planned for some time, ahead of a busy Autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of a substantial programme over the first half of the year.

“It is anticipated that the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme, during which time he will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties.”

The father-of-four lives with his wife Sabina primarily in the President’s residence in Dublin’s Phoenix park, and the family also own a house in Galway city.