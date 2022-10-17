Pics show fitness fanatic after he claimed €60,000k after fall

€60k claim man accused of working full time while claiming illness benefit says barrister was ‘like a bulldog’

43-year-old Jake Finn was caught on video in the gym while claiming he was injured after a fall

Jake Finn withdrew his case after being challenged by the defence — © Gary Ashe

THESE images show a fitness fanatic deadlifting weights in the gym – two years after he claimed he suffered a chronic injury in a fall.

Jake Finn (43) from Sheelin Walk, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin, withdrew his €60,000 personal injuries claim this week after he was repeatedly branded “a liar” in court.

The former leisure centre worker, who was accused of working full-time while claiming illness benefit, told the Sunday World after the case concluded that the defence barrister was “like a bulldog”.

Finn was seeking damages after claiming he had slipped and fallen because of water by the side of a swimming pool where he was conducting an aqua aerobics class at the Blue Pool, Monkstown, Co. Dublin.

The centre is run by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The accident occurred in September 2015 and Finn told defence barrister Shane English he had been on illness benefit since 2017 as he was unable to work.

However, the defence had videos of Finn lifting heavy weights while working as a fitness instructor in a gym in 2017, as well as recent surveillance footage of him working for a decorating company.

Mr English said: “You’re telling the State you’re not in a position to do any work?”

Finn replied that was correct a number of times before Mr English said: “I’m going to give you one more opportunity. You are under oath.”

Mr English added: “We and everyone in this court are paying your illness benefit.” Finn continued to insist he wasn’t working.

“You are lying,” Mr English replied. “You said you couldn’t work and couldn’t pick up your child of four.

“You said your working and personal life were in tatters. Aren’t you a liar?”

“No, I’m not a liar,” Finn replied.

“You are a liar and I will show that you have worked as a van driver,” Mr English said, as he held up an investigator’s photos of him loading a van and sitting behind the wheel of a van.

He also said that Finn worked as a personal trainer in 2017.

Finn uploaded videos of himself working as a personal trainer at a gym in Bray in 2017 and lifting heavy weights.

The defence alleged that after he stopped working as a personal trainer he has been working with a decorating company.

When the picture evidence of him working for the decorating company was put to him, Finn admitted: “I have done the odd day here and there.”

Mr English replied: “You are working full-time and claiming illness benefit.”

Finn said the owner of the decorating company was a friend of his.

Mr English responded: “You told the court under oath that you weren’t able to work. You are lying.”

At this point Finn’s barrister Conor Duffy interjected to say the plaintiff was not seeking any additional damages for loss of earnings.

However, Judge Terence O’Sullivan replied: “That doesn’t get you off the hook.”

Judge O’Sullivan, apologised for stopping Mr English while he was in “full flow” but said he was going to rise for a few minutes.

Judge O’Sullivan said that Mr Finn’s legal team may wish to consult with Mr English, who appeared with Hayes McGrath Solicitors for Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown Leisure Services Limited.

When proceedings resumed 10 minutes later, Finn’s legal team said he was withdrawing the claim. Judge O’Sullivan said he thought it was the best decision in the circumstances and awarded costs against Mr Finn.

When the Sunday World asked Mr Finn if he wanted to comment outside the court, he said: “No, you’re alright, bud. Look, things go the way they go – you know what I mean? Your man [Shane English] was like a bulldog.

Asked if he was working full-time while claiming disability as alleged in court, he said: “I can’t talk about it, mate.”

There are numerous reviews from customers of the decorating company praising Finn’s work posted on their Facebook page including several this year.