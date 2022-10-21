Peeping Tom taxi driver ordered to leave family home where he spied on neighbours

Taxi driver spied on teenage girls undressing and their mother after building a ledge in his flowerbed

Gannon must now move out of his house

A ‘peeping Tom’ taxi driver has been ordered to leave his home after persistently harassing his neighbours.

Galway man James Gannon was branded “an absolute pervert” for his behaviour towards his neighbours and their young daughters.

Despite being given a jail sentence Gannon was shortly back driving a registered hackney in the city.

But now a local court has ruled after a two-day appeal hearing that he must leave his home in Knocknacarra, a suburb of Galway.

Gannon’s case will revisited at Galway District Court on January 10 next to determine whether he’s complied with the ruling.

Last year he was jailed for eight months after Galway District Court heard how he’d persistently harassed his neighbours and their two young daughters.

Shocking evidence was heard against the 60-year-old, including how he’d spied on the family’s 14-year-old daughter in her bra as she changed her clothes.

Gannon lodged an appeal against his sentence on May 28 last year and was released on bail from prison.

Since then, he’s has been ­spending weekdays working on his parents’ farm in Mayo while returning to Galway city at the weekends.

At last year’s sentencing ­hearing, the court heard how Gannon was captured on CCTV footage leaning over his neighbour’s garden wall — sometimes on a ladder — to spy on them.

The court heard that Gannon stood on a ledge and watched the neighbour’s 14-year-old ­daughter changing her clothes in her bedroom.

CCTV also captured Gannon peering through holes in the ­garden wall while lay on a sun lounger.

At a lengthy contested hearing before Judge Mary Fahy, Gannon denied a single charge that on a date unknown, between June 1, 2019, and April 20, 2020, at ­Clybaun Road, Galway he ­harassed Edwina Clarke.

“He has been carrying on like an absolute pervert,” Judge Fahy said as she handed down sentence.

Ms Clarke gave evidence that she and her two young daughters, then aged 11 and 13, moved into their home in 2017, while her husband Andrew worked in London and came home once a week.

Speaking of Gannon, she said: “He used the ledge he built [in a raised flowerbed] to watch my 14-year-old daughter changing her clothes in her bedroom.

“She was in her bra. This ­happened more than once,” Ms Clarke told the court.

She wrote to him in 2018, asking him to stop the harassment and she even brought his now ex-wife, Teresa Gannon, into her home and pleaded with her to get him to stop.

They had even sought mediation through the gardai but nothing worked and the harassment ­continued.

Ms Clarke said they often heard Gannon making masturbating sounds and belching sounds in his garden. He also regularly struck objects loudly against the fence.

Gannon denied the allegations of harassment. However, Judge Fahy put it to him that there was very clear CCTV ­evidence before the court of him acting, “like a ‘Peeping Tom’”.

Gannon said he might have looked in once or twice. “There was a gap in that fence. Anyone could see in,” he replied.

Judge Fahy said: “He has been carrying on like an absolute pervert, and there’s no other way of putting it.”