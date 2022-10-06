Passenger joy as Dublin Airport finally reopens Terminal 1 drop-off zone

Dublin Airport has announced that from 10am this morning, passengers will once again be able to get dropped off directly outside Terminal 1.

The T1 ‘Departures Road” is re-opening as the airport’s authority (DAA) continues its “phased stand down of contingency measures” which were introduced during the summer.

Faced by mounting passengers numbers as air travel returned to full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic, in June, the DAA was forced to introduce a number of measures to deal with long delays at the airport.

Over the weekend of May 28 and 29, 1,000 people missed flights, while thousands more experienced long delays due to significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop, and security.

The DAA was forced to close the T1 departures road during this period, while in July the Defences Forces were placed on standby in case a nationwide spike Covid-19 cases impacted staff numbers at the airport.

In a statement released this morning, DAA said further changes, as well as the re-opening of the T1 Departures Road, are planned.

"Passenger drop-offs directly outside Terminal 1 will be possible again from 10am this morning as we re-open the Departures Road,” DAA announced on Twitter.

"This is part of a further phased stand down of contingency measures that were put in place at Dublin Airport during the summer.

"Further changes, including the return of bus drop-offs and pick-ups to the regular area behind the Atrium, will follow over the coming days. Please keep an eye on our website and social media channels for updates. We thank passengers for their patience as we make these changes.”