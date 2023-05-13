Paddy Holohan defends his video urging people to ‘rise up’ against new hate crime laws

Cllr Holohan (35) is a MMA fighter from Tallaght and was previously as a Sinn Féin councillor for South Dublin County Council, before going Independent.

CONTROVERSIAL councillor Paddy Holohan has defended a video of himself that circulated on social media before being removed in which he urges the “Irish people to rise up” against incoming Hate Crime legislation.

But when contacted by the Sunday World Cllr Holohan insists he is not targeting minorities, but stresses the new law is “too broad”.

The proposed legislation will penalise anyone who disparages someone due to their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origin, membership of the traveller community or sexual orientation.

The communication can be spoken, published or broadcast. Communication made in a private residence that cannot be seen or heard by people outside the residence is not included. But social media postings will be included.

It is still unclear exactly what the penalties will be, but fines and or prison sentences will be administered if the bill is passed in the Dáil.

Ireland does not currently have separate legislation dealing with hate crime, although a hate motive is an aggravating factor that judges can take into account at sentencing for any criminal of any offence.

Previous legislation in 1989 dealt with hate speech, and legislators acknowledge that as social media did not exist back then it now has to be addressed.

“That video wasn’t to tell anybody what they should be doing or what they should be thinking, the video is about when I read the hate speech legislation and that it doesn’t really come across the way I think what people are expecting it too,” he told us.

“Obviously hate or any or these things, or any hate towards any groups of people should be stomped out in society and should not be tolerated. But this goes ahead into saying things – the word hate is not specified of what it is, it’s up to interpretation. The wording of the legislation is very broad.”

He adds: “I don’t think this bill is here to protect anybody. We need to be fearful that maybe it won’t even be this government that might use this, there may be governments down the road where this law will still be here and it needs scrutiny to bring a bill in like this.”

He warns that extreme measures could be taken by the authorities if it’s enacted.

“The police could gain a warrant and enter your house if somebody says you have any material that relates to hate, and as I said hate has not been specified as well or anything to that,” he argues.

“They can come into your house and basically take all of your devices, and everyone else’s devices as well in your house. It doesn’t specify how you get them back either or when you get them back.

”There is a lot of vagueness in this bill and I think in a situation where we are bringing something at the moment, like we are picking out the carpet upstairs in our house when the house is on fire.”

He points out that we have major problems with homelessness and housing.

“Laws should be brought in to maybe protect people in those areas,” he maintains. “We have people who came here to find refuge in this country and they are homeless.

“We have citizens of this country and natives of this country and they are homeless.”

Cllr Holohan (35) is a MMA fighter from Tallaght and was previously as a Sinn Féin councillor for South Dublin County Council, before going Independent.

In a January 2020 episode of "Paddy Holohan's No Shame Podcast", Holohan criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over his party's intention to commemorate the Black and Tans and accused Varadkar of not understanding the society of Ireland and the history of Ireland. He also accused him of being detached from the classes of Ireland, due to his father and grandfather's Indian ethnicity.

He also stated he would like the leader of the country to be a "family man," and to know "what it is like to have kids," in reference to Varadkar being gay.

Sinn Féin bosses at the time called on him to apologise for his remarks, which he did and for which Varadkar accepted.

It later emerged that Holohan had previously made comments on his podcast regarding the alleged use of sexual extortion by underage girls, whereby he claimed he had been told that teenage girls were deliberately targeting men, engaging in sexual relationships and recording evidence of same, and then threatening them with extortion of up to €10,000.

He was then suspended by Sinn Féin.

“I am a human first,” counters Holohan. “I run a massive martial arts facility on the same road as a mosque here in Tallaght. We have a community in our community that is full of all people. If you want to see true equality come down and see a Brazilian jujitsu match and you will see true equality, you will see all sorts of people from all walks of life having fun together, training together, and there’s no restrictions or labels dividing people.

“We don’t have to put things up on the wall saying ‘there’s no hateful speech in the gym’ because that goes without saying.”

He explains he did a year with Sinn Féin.

“Then my membership ran out and I decided to leave Sinn Féin because of restriction of freedom of speech,” he insists. “I specified this going into Sinn Féin that I will not be told what I will be positing on my social media or what I will be saying. I have freedom of my own speech and I have my own responsibility with my speech.”

He adds that he was labelled having a misogynistic “incel manifesto”.

“This was basically accusing me of being a male who can’t find a sexual relationship and has a hate for women, who what he does is he recruits other men to hate women,” he said.

“Even though I have four children, a beautiful fiancée, was raised by my sister and my mother. They are my heroes.”