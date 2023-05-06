Woman who set up ‘People-Walking Company’ was told she’d never walk properly again

“I was about to turn 50 and I just thought this was the end of my life.”

Nikki Elliott feared she’d never walk properly again after a horrific accident when her knee had to be rebuilt.

But she refused to give in to her injury and has now set up the UK and Ireland’s first people walking business.

The 56-year-old’s bespoke tours with Walk It Off NI have attracted so much international interest she’s even been interviewed for Access Hollywood.

In 2015 the former Lloyds underwriter was told by doctors she’d never regain full mobility after a skiing accident. The super fit mum of one — an aerial acrobat with Belfast Community Circus School — says she was devastated by the news.

“I was about to turn 50 and I just thought this was the end of my life. This was how it was going to be, that I might not be able to walk properly again.

“It was such a big shock because I’d been going to the circus school and I was the fittest I’d ever been in my life.”

She was enjoying a family holiday on the slopes when another skier cut her up and Nikki ended up with devastating injuries. She fractured her tibia and fibula, destroyed her anterior cruciate ligament and had bone fragments in her knee.

Back home it took a six-hour operation to repair the damage, when part of her hamstring was taken to recreate the knee ligament.

“At the time it was like being shot in the knee. I was heading across the hill and my knee was heading down the hill.

Nikki Elliott who runs Walk it Off, Speaks to the Sunday World. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“I lost the ligament that keeps your top bones from going across your bottom bones. After the operation the hamstring popped a couple of times because the back of my knee wasn’t as strong as it had been.

“I had to relearn how to walk because there was a completely new system in my leg, and I had to learn how does this work.

“I did my physio three times a day and went back to Pilates and back to the circus, where all I could do was sit at the side and built up and built up my strength.”

Nikki had moved back to Belfast with banker husband Tony when he retrained as a pilot, and daughter Freya, now 18, after a successful but stressful career with Lloyds. After a series of temporary jobs, she did a course in the data analytics of a sedentary lifestyle and the idea for her business blossomed.

“Because of what had happened to me it started with your place, your pace, your time,” she says.

“Now I design and deliver walking experiences.”

A chance meeting with Antonia Malcolm — owner of a house within a walled garden beside Lady Dixon Park in Belfast — turned into Hidden Huntley tours. Nikki has now expanded to Hillsborough Royal Brew in the Co Down town as part of the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira initiative, as well as working with Men’s Sheds and businesses.

“On Hidden Huntley we go for an hour’s walk together on a circular route and talk about the heritage and culture and the trees which have been there for hundreds of years, before going to Huntley where the food on your plate is from the ground beneath your feet,” says Nikki.

“In Hillsborough we talk about the history and heritage of brewing in the village.

“It helps people connect in different way. We have to look after our wellbeing particularly after Covid and it’s easier to communicate when you’re moving and looking at trees and flowers. The conversation flows in a different way and by the time the group is eating together the ice is completely broken.”