Woman arrested in connection with DCI John Caldwell shooting is another Protestant

A fortnight ago the Sunday World revealed that four of the early suspects were from the Protestant community, with one having a conviction for a loyalist gun attack

How we broke the story that four of the suspects were Protestant

An officer inspects the scene in Omagh shortly after the New IRA shooting

A woman arrested this week in connection with the shooting of DCI John Caldwell is another Protestant, we can reveal.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area. The 34-year-old was taken to Omagh Custody Suite for questioning but released a few hours later.

However we can reveal – like several of the other suspects arrested and released – the woman is originally from the Protestant community in Omagh.

We have also learned that she is the neighbour of one of the other Protestants who was arrested within hours of the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell on February 22.

That man was arrested in a dawn raid the following morning in the Hospital Road area of the Co Tyrone town.

An officer inspects the scene in Omagh shortly after the New IRA shooting

A fortnight ago the Sunday Worldrevealed that four of the early raft of suspects were from the Protestant community, with one having a conviction for a loyalist gun attack going back 40 years.

In fact at one stage, after four known republican suspects were released from custody unconditionally, the police had four suspects remaining in custody – all of who were from the Protestant community.

However, none of the suspects arrested so far is regarded as being a loyalist despite misguided reports of loyalist drugs gangs’ involvement, but some of them do have links to a criminal drugs gang which is “cross-community”.

Meanwhile it emerged yesterday that another man was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made for the murder bid. The 23-year-old was arrested after a search of a property in Derry and is being quizzed in Belfast.

A 45-year-old man, arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, was released on Wednesday evening. And nine other men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 38, 33, 25 and 22, all also arrested in connection with the attempted murder, have been released following questioning.

Effectively they have all been released unconditionally, meaning the 34-year-old Protestant woman from Omagh is the only person arrested as part of the investigation who has been released with any kind of conditions, as police say she has been released “on bail”.

A police statement said: “A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh has been released following questioning.

“A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders has been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

“Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.”

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition following the shooting in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh three weeks ago.

How we broke the story that four of the suspects were Protestant

The New IRA has admitted the shooting as Mr Caldwell was coaching a kids’ soccer team.

Police say two masked gunmen fired ten shots at the officer who bravely tried to shield his son and other kids by telling them to run.

As revealed in this paper, one of the Protestant suspects once claimed a disgraced cop, sanctioned for having sex with his criminal pal, wanted to have sex with him – despite cops thinking at the time he was involved in the murder of PC Ronan Kerr.

The criminal, originally from the Protestant community but now a republican sympathiser, told this paper 10 years ago he had been in an “inappropriate relationship” with a serving cop who he claimed was tipping him off about raids on his house in relation to the 2011 car bomb on Constable Kerr. His house was raided two weeks ago, while he was held for almost a week by cops investigating the shocking gun attack on Mr Caldwell.

Meanwhile, Crimestoppers aims to bring DCI Caldwell’s attackers to justice with an unprecedented reward of £150,000.

The public can contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestop pers-uk.org. #