Woman accused of covering up show jumper’s murder enjoys success at horse trials

A woman due to stand trial accused of covering up the murder of showjumper Katie Simpson has been praised after success at an equestrian event last week, we can reveal.

Rose De Montmorency-Wright finished in the top 10 at the Blair Castle International Horse Trials in Scotland last Sunday and was widely congratulated for her achievements.

Riding a horse called Bikini, the 22-year-old finished sixth in her class at the prestigious event in Blair Atholl, Pitlochry.

The event entails dressage, showjumping and cross-country.

Riders from across the UK, Ireland and even some from further afield took part in the coveted event.

The organisers of the event – sponsored by the Land Rover Defender – posted a tribute to her success on the horse, also known by her stable name Matilda, on their Facebook page which she reposted on her own timeline.

On the Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials Facebook page they posted: “BIKINIIIIIIIII This wonderful mare, ridden by Rose De Montmorency has rocketed up the leaderboard, after the most wonderful, fast XC round. Ears pricked all the way, loving it!!

“Even more impressive, the pair were held early doors and Rose had no idea on her minute markers. They stay on their dressage score of 40.6 and will be no worse than 16th place heading into the final day.”

The following day she posted how she finished sixth overall on Matilda and how she was only one of two riders to get round the course clear inside the allotted time. She posted: “Matilda was a complete legend storming around a tough 3*L to finish sixth. We were one of two people clear inside the time and she jumped a super round today. Proud of her is an understatement! A massive thank you to everyone who has helped get us here.”

Rose De Montmorency-Wright is due to stand trial next year for her alleged involvement in covering up the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson.

De Montmorency was part of the final group of four who carried Katie’s coffin to her grave in the small country churchyard of St Vindic’s in Tynan, Co Armagh, three years ago.

Four people are due to go on trial together including champion showjumper Jonathan Creswell, who is accused of murdering the Armagh woman on August 3, 2020.

In June Laganside Crown Court was told that 35-year-old Creswell – previously of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, Co Derry, but now with an address which cannot be published – is to stand trial for the murder of Ms Simpson in an alleged jealous rage then staging a scene to make it appear she had attempted to take her own life.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Out of the four defendants only Rose De Montmorency Wright appeared in person, standing alone in the dock of Laganside Crown Court.

Also appearing were three of his female associates — all connected to the equestrian industry — who face charges in respect of an alleged cover-up.

They too pleaded not guilty to all charges and will join Creswell on trial.

Rose de Montmorency-Wright, of Craigantlet Road, Newtownards is accused of withholding information between October 9, 2020 and October 13, 2021 by knowing Creswell had committed assault.

She lived with Creswell, his partner Christina Simpson (Katie’s sister) and their children, at the time of her death, later moving to England where she would be arrested and brought back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Hayley Robb (29), from Weavers Meadow, Banbridge, faces four counts of withholding information between August 2, 2020 and June 26, 2021.

She and another woman, Jill Robinson (41), from Blackfort Road, Omagh, who was the first to be arrested over the alleged cover-up, are jointly accused of perverting the course of justice by washing Creswell’s clothes in an external launderette on August 3, 2020. Mr Justice O’Hara adjourned the case until later this month for review and estimated a trial will take place next year.

Creswell claimed that having rescued Katie from hanging, he placed her into her own car before driving to meet an ambulance, as opposed to waiting for it to arrive at the scene. Katie passed away just under a week later in hospital.

A post-mortem found injuries on her arms and legs were “consistent to being struck with a rod-type implement”.

Significant concerns brought to police attention while Katie was fighting for her life were dismissed, with the alleged suicide attempt apparently accepted.

A small group refused to accept this and following sustained efforts, a new policing team took over in January 2021, arresting Creswell within weeks.

Following a Police Ombudsman investigation six officers were reported to the Professional Standards Department and consideration of their cases is ongoing.