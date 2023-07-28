‘Wide-ranging’ investigation into Trafficwatch retweet ‘eulogising’ IRA still ongoing

Two weeks ago the account retweeted a post from Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy relating to IRA man Martin Hurson

A “WIDE-RANGING and complex” investigation is continuing into how a government-run account ended up sharing a Twitter post eulogising an IRA hunger striker earlier this month.

The Trafficwatch NI Twitter account is run by Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Two weeks ago the account retweeted a post from Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy relating to IRA man Martin Hurson.

Accompanied by a photo showing a memorial to Hurson, the post read: “Our national flag flying proudly in memory of Martin Hurson on top of Sawel, highest mountain in Sperrins. Died on hunger strike 42 years ago today. RIP.”

Hurson was jailed in 1977 for his part in three landmine attacks in which members of the RUC and UDR narrowly escaped being killed.

The Trafficwatch account shared the post, then later tweeted: “There is a political tweet apparently retweeted by @TrafficwatchNI. It wasn’t tweeted by this office. Not sure how to remove it. This will be investigated (17:00).”

DfI subsequently launched an investigation into what happened, including examining whether the Twitter account was hacked. The department also said it had increased security measures in response to the incident.

Asked for an update on the probe this week, DfI said a “wide-ranging and complex” investigation is continuing.

In the week of the incident, Kenny Donaldson, director of Troubles victims’ organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation, said the group is not content that the hacking theory should “automatically be accepted as fact”.

“If this theory is accurate, then there are significant security issues at stake where remedial action is now needed,” he added.

“If, however, the retweet was carried out by a staff member or official with access to the account, then there must follow robust action.

“It is essential that a thorough and transparent investigation takes place and the outcomes made known to the public.

“Sinn Fein eulogising those who were involved in terrorism is what we’ve known for the duration of that political party’s existence. It’s wrong and it’s the continuance of the terrorism by psychological means.

“Having such views presented via Trafficwatch NI’s Twitter account merits genuine concern.”

TUV councillor Matthew Warwick branded the incident “deeply concerning” and criticised the original post being referred to as a “political tweet”.

“It was a tweet which celebrated a terrorist convicted of involvement in not one but three terrorist attacks which, but for the grace of God, would have resulted in innocent people being ushered out into eternity,” he said.

“Not just the retweeting, but the pathetic response of the department has caused gross offence to innocent victims of Republican terrorism. The casual response to a publicly funded account celebrating a terrorist is completely unacceptable.

“Anyone who knows the basics of how Twitter operates will find the department’s claim that the account was hacked difficult to credit as well. Why did the hacking only result in this retweet? When did they regain access to the account? A much more credible explanation is that an employee of the department is responsible.

“The casual response of the department, seeking to brush it off as merely a ‘political tweet’, suggests that the powers that be do not regard this matter as being as serious as they should.”