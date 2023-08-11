West Belfast house targeted in hurley attack which went viral set on fire in arson attack

‘It was just lucky that no one was hurt in the late night arson attack’

A West Belfast house targeted in an attack which went viral has now been set on fire in an incident described as reckless by police.

Locals in Mount Eagles have been left terrified by the escalation in violence in the area in just a few weeks and say it was lucky no one was injured in the blaze.

There was widespread shock on the usually quiet streets on the outskirts of West Belfast after the July 11 incident when the house in Mount Eagles Glen was attacked by three men wielding hurley bats.

Last weekend it was attacked again in a late-night fire which caused considerable damage.

Local people say they’re also concerned about an incident in the area in which men leapt out of a car with a Dublin registration and issued threats.

Men with hurleys caught on camera

The first incident was filmed in a video which spread quickly on social media last month. It showed three men with bats chasing three individuals while two women watched on.

The armed trio attacked the house, breaking windows in the living room and front door before fleeing.

The incident was over in seconds but spread fear among residents in the area.

Then last weekend the same house was set on fire in an attack the PSNI said was a ‘reckless incident’. They’re treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

The house was empty at the time, and it was neighbours who spotted the blaze, which started at around 11.30pm. Police and firefighters put the fire out but it caused extensive damage to the house, which remained boarded up this week.

“People in the area are going crazy about this,” a local told Sunday World after the arson attack.

“On all the Facebook forums they’re asking what’s going on. We’re all ordinary people with families and suddenly this is happening on our doorsteps.

“The attack on July 11 was a frightening incident and then to have an arson attack was terrifying. This is a quiet area and in the space of a few weeks we’ve had two really serious incidents.

“It was just lucky that no one was hurt in the arson attack, but anything could have happened if the fire hadn’t been spotted when it was. A fire like that puts everyone in danger.”

Damaging the residence with hurleys

They said there had been an increased police presence in the area following the arson attack, but locals are worried about what will happen next.

It’s also been revealed that another incident took place recently which caused concern.

“A car came roaring into the area with a Dublin registration and some men jumped out and started screaming threats.

“That wasn’t the first time that had happened but with the three people attacking a house and then the fire it’s all very worrying. God help anyone trying to sell their house because who’s going to want to buy a house in the area with all this going on.

“This is a quiet area and things have started to go crazy and no one appears to be doing anything about it.

“Things can’t go on like this. If nothing is done someone is going to get hurt.”

Following the July 29 arson attack the PSNI appealed for information.

“We are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to contact us,” said a police statement.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 2157 of 29/7/23.”