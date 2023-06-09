West Belfast community ‘shocked and angry’ after man shot in Falls Road Cemetery

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has said that the local community is shocked after the incident.

It was reported to the PSNI at 10.30pm that a man had been taken into the City Cemetery on the Falls Road by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The victim of the gun attack has been taken to hospital for treatment.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has said that the local community is shocked after the incident.

“This shooting was a despicable act and the fact that it took place within the grounds of the City Cemetery has left the local community both shocked and angry,” he said.

"There can be no place for shootings anywhere, but the fact that this took place in a cemetery has upset many people in this area who have loved ones buried there.

“The presence of masked men with guns on our streets is extremely sinister and has once again drawn attention to our community for all the wrong reasons. This is a place where good work goes on every single day, where people have each other’s backs and the men who carried out this attack have no support here.

“I hope that the victim of this shooting makes a quick recovery from their injuries and would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police so that these gunmen can be apprehended and this weapon seized before it causes anymore harm.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.