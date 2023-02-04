Watch as video captures moment fight breaks out at major Irish darts event
Footage of the violence, which has been posted online, shows a number of men swapping punches in a seated area below private boxes in the arena
Police are investigating a brawl at a major darts event in Belfast last night.
Thousands of fans packed into the SSE Arena for the hugely popular 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts event.
However, for some spectators, the night was marred by a fight which broke out among a small section of the crowd.
Footage of the violence, which has been posted online, shows a number of men swapping punches in a seated area below private boxes in the arena.
People are also seen jumping over the seats to either join in the brawl or to try and break it up.
Several women are also seen getting involved in the fight.
Other innocent attendees who were not involved were see to quickly move away as the punch-up broke out.
A PSNI spokesperson said they received reports of an altercation involving a number of people during a sporting event in east Belfast last night.
Read more
“It was reported to police that two men and a women were assaulted during the incident, however, no serious injuries were reported,” the police spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101.
A spokesperson for the SSE Arena criticised those involved in the fight.
“We are aware of incidents with some customers towards the end of the event. We had a high security and police presence, which allowed us to quickly respond to these situations.
"The darts is a lively night with a great atmosphere, enjoyed by the vast majority of attendees. It is regrettable that the actions of a few can overshadow what was a great evening.”
Today's Headlines
SERIAL SHOPLIFTER | Judge says immigration officials need to alerted to repeated thefts by asylum seeker
BOTCHED JOB | Dublin woman (22) says cosmetic surgery trip to Turkey ‘ruined my life’
plane crazy | More flights diverted at Dublin Airport after new drone sightings near runway
cock up | Woman who drew penises in permanent marker on hotel window spat at garda after arrest
AUTO THEFT | ‘Chop shop’ gang stole up to 20 high-end cars a day last month in Ireland for parts
pitch perfect | Rob Kearney says he’s happy and enjoying life with wife Jess Redden after retiring from rugby
nob rules | Popular Dublin restaurant’s 'no dickheads' recruitment ad goes viral
royally good | Barry Keoghan declares himself 'King of Ireland' as he shares fan-made sketch portrait
‘chaotic night’ | Muslim Sisters of Eire reveal desperation as they run out of food after serving more than 400
revealed | Two prisoners born male locked up in Irish woman's jail for sexual offenses