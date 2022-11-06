Warning issued after ‘struggling’ man rescued from Belfast's River Lagan
A man has been rescued from the River Lagan after a member of the public saw he was “struggling” in the water.
Emergency services including the police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service all attended the scene at the Lagan towpath.
Specialist equipment trained crews also assisted in the rescue operation on Saturday morning.
In a warning on social media, the PSNI urged people to “take care” near the “dangerous and cold water.”
Read more
In a social media post they added: “Lisburn Road LPT received a call from a member of the public this morning that a male was struggling in the water on the Lagan towpath.
“Police responded with Fire Service and Ambulance Service. Community rescue were also on standby. The reporting person then directed emergency services to the male.
“Specialist equipment and trained personnel were used to assist him out of the water and into a waiting ambulance.
“We are into the cold part of the year and the Lagan river is dangerous at the best of times. Please take care. Today was a good result from three emergency services working together with the public.”
Today's Headlines
Plane terror | Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land
'Dangerous' | Warning issued after ‘struggling’ man rescued from Belfast's River Lagan
Sad loss | Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died
'Greatness' | Rhys McClenaghan pays tribute to coach after world championship win
Tragic death | Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, singer’s family say
off the pulse | Ex garda worker (23) sent photos from Pulse system to gangster linked to drugs boss ‘Mr Big’
RIP | Man (80s) dies after being hit by car in Co Clare
no hate | Silent protest to take place at Listowel church where Fr Sean Sheehy offended parishioners
'Loveliest man' | Tributes paid to Meath man Vincent Mooney who died in tragic workplace accident
tantalising | Andy Farrell’s side were immense, unbending, confidently standing up to the hardest questions